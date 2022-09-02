Michigan Matters: Sen. Gary Peters' big ride; the Roundtable on election 2022

Southfield (CW50) - Fresh from his annual trek across the state in his Harley to talk to constituents, U.S. Senator Gary Peters stopped by CBS Detroit to appear on "Michigan Matters" and talk about issues and politics.

Sen. Gary Peters riding motorcycle on tour across Michigan. Courtesy of Office of Senator Gary Peters

Peters, who has been an avid fan of bikes since he delivered newspapers as a 12-year-old to save up money to buy his first dirt bike, talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the electrification of motorcycles, vehicles and the impact the shifting powering trend is having.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters on Michigan Matters Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

Peters also talked about the Storm Revolving Loan Fund, which is part of the bi-partisan infrastructure law. It will designate $500 million to help Michigan and other states deal with coastal erosion, rising water levels and flooding.

Peters, who serves as chair of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, updated efforts about PFAs contamination particularly at military sites.

He also talked impact of the Inflation Reduction Act which recently signed into law by President Biden and how it will impact Michigan. He also talked about Biden's polling numbers, which have been low though edged up recently.

Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills; Strategist Susy Avery; and David Dulio, Director of OU's Center for Civic Engagement; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett, David Dulio, director of Oakland University's Center For Civic Engagement, and Susy Avery, former Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, appear to talk about the final stretch of Election 2022.

The field of candidates is now officially set after the Michigan Republican and Democratic Parties recent conventions to sign off on their candidates.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Courtesy of Michigan State Government

They talked about the gubernatorial contest with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer facing Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon and what new polling might indicate in this race.

Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon Courtesy of Michigan Republican Party

They also talked about other contests including Attorney General Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican challenger Kristina Karamo.

And they discussed the abortion rights proposal and prospects of it making it on to November's ballot after Michigan's Board of State Canvassers split along party lines leaving it off for now.

