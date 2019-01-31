Full transcript: Barack and Michelle Obama's Super Bowl interview in 2016

For almost two decades, presidents have often sat for interviews airing the Sunday of the Super Bowl. For CBS News, Gayle King sat down with then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama before the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, 2016.

CBS also interviewed President George W. Bush in 2004 and President Obama before the Super Bowl in 2010 and 2013.

This year, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan will sit down with President Donald Trump for his first network television interview since the end of the partial government shutdown.

JAMES BROWN: Over the past five decades the Super Bowl has become an unofficial American holiday.

And with that in mind, let's take you to the White House Blue Room where "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King is with President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. And folks, it's the first time this first couple has done a live interview together.

Hello Gayle.

GAYLE KING: Hello James Brown and how cool is that?

We are in the Blue Room of the White House. He just said, "hello, hello, hello."

FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA: Hey.

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: Hey James.

GAYLE KING: And this is the first time that this first couple has done a live interview together. So we are so psyched and so excited. Special thanks to you, Michelle Obama. Very good to see you President Obama.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Great to see you, Gayle.

GAYLE KING: But this is interesting: when we pulled up, Kayla on your staff said to us, "do you all have any big plans for today? Have a good time."

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Yeah.

GAYLE KING: We said, "we're kind of thinking this is a big plan." This is a big plan, to be at the White House. Okay, but this is your last Super Bowl in the White House. My question is this: do you have any special plans for the day? Who's on the-- what's the menu? Who's coming? You start us off Mrs.--

FIRST LADY OBAMA: I've been cooking all day. Getting beer. Dipping wings.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Don't let her-- don't let her tell these stories now.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Barbecuing. I've got the grill out. So yeah, I'm tired but I got myself together for this.

GAYLE KING: Well, you clean up nicely Mrs. Obama.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Thank you. Thank you.

GAYLE KING: What's on the menu?

PRESIDENT OBAMA: We have a regular group of friends that we've been having now, last four or five years. We all go upstairs to the residence, sort of in the Treaty Room which is my office. We clear everything out. And it's you know your basic wings.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Yeah, we have Super Bowl food--

PRESIDENT OBAMA: --pizza, nachos.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: We let "Let's Move" off the table.

GAYLE KING: You know people said, "well, you know she's Let's Move. Will there be carrot quesadillas?"

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Yeah no.

GAYLE KING: And I said, "no, no. She's fun."

PRESIDENT OBAMA: There's like the little vegetable tray that nobody touches. Next to the stuff.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: We're going to have two types of salads.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Oh, okay. There you go.

GAYLE KING: Just tell us Mrs. Obama, two types? Just-- I'm just curious. What are they?

FIRST LADY OBAMA: What types?

GAYLE KING: Mhm.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: I don't know.

GAYLE KING: Oh you don't--

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Because I was too busy barbecuing. I didn't order the salads.

GAYLE KING: Okay. I got it.

I didn't know if you needed extra house guests? I come with a posse of 33.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Yeah. You got a lot of people in our house. Thank you Gayle--

GAYLE KING: We could stay--

PRESIDENT OBAMA: We could feed some folks.

GAYLE KING: We're getting on the Acela.

So when you're at a Super Bowl party at the Obama house, do you watch the commercials? Do you care about the commercials?

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Oh, no, no.

GAYLE KING: Is it a game game--

PRESIDENT OBAMA: You know, we're like everybody else. Folks-- folks rate the commercials.

GAYLE KING: You do?

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Yeah, people--

GAYLE KING: Yay or nay. Okay.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: But we have-- but basically we have sort of three ways that we-- we do the Super Bowl. We have the serious watchers.

GAYLE KING: Yes.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: And that's the Treaty Room where you got to be, if you're in that room you're watching the game.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Watch the game.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Then there's the outside room where the kids are where they're kind of fooling around there by the food. And then there's the--

PRESIDENT OBAMA: We keep them away.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Then there's the what I call the champagne room.

GAYLE KING: That's good.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: That's where my mother sits where you really don't know what's going on but you're close to the champagne. That's where grandma is--

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Every once in a while they hear some shouting and, oh something must have happened.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: It's like, what happened? People come out of the champagne room.

GAYLE KING: I was wondering when do we start breaking out the six pack? Or mixing the martinis? I was wondering at which point does that happen.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: That's starting now.

GAYLE KING: That's starting now?

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Once we get done with this--

GAYLE KING: Who is more likely to yell at the TV during the game?

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Oh.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: You know, I-- they--

FIRST LADY OBAMA: It depends on who's playing, yeah.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Look, it's been a while since the Bears were there.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: I know.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: So we don't yell that much--

FIRST LADY OBAMA: A long time ago.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: We enjoy watching the game and we hope for a good game.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: But if there's a good play we'll all scream. You'll hear, "oh."

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Oh.

GAYLE KING: Do you care about the halftime show? Coldplay, Bruno Mars, and Beyonce.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: I care deeply about the halftime show.

GAYLE KING: Yes, yes.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Deeply. I got dressed just for the halftime show--

GAYLE KING: She released a new video yesterday--

FIRST LADY OBAMA: I hope Beyonce likes what I have on.

GAYLE KING: Have you talked to her about any dance moves? Because those of us who have seen you dance on Ellen and Jimmy know that you got moves. You do too, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: I've got some moves.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Yeah, yeah. No I've talked to to Beyonce about that turn up for what? I'm like look bae, you've got to put this in your next video. Obviously she didn't listen.

No, Gayle. I don't talk to Beyonce about dancing.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: I was like, "wow." I was impressed.

GAYLE KING: No because listen, I know you guys are tight.

But let's talk a little bit about the-- Barack and Michelle Obama 2000-- I remember, 2008. I just happen to have this picture here.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Oh that's so sweet.

GAYLE KING: Isn't that?

FIRST LADY OBAMA: You look so young. What happened to you? No, I'm just kidding.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: They wore me down.

GAYLE KING: One word, what were you two thinking? One word. When you look at this-- It's one of my favorite pictures of the Obama administration.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Well the first inauguration, we had something like 10 balls that we went to.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Yeah.

GAYLE KING: I remember that.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: And--

GAYLE KING: This was the first one.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Michelle was in heels the whole time. So I think she was thinking, "my feet really hurt."

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Right, I think I was.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: And--

GAYLE KING: What were you thinking, Mrs. Obama, when you look at that? It's such a sweet moment in the elevator.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: You know I'm sure I was thinking, "I'm so proud of you."

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Oh.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Yeah. That's that, "I'm so proud of you, but my feet do hurt."

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Her feet did hurt. I think I said like, "one more to go sweetie."

FIRST LADY OBAMA: One more, it's like, you promised.

GAYLE KING: You're almost done.

This is the thing when I think about the Obamas, you know even your dates make national news. They become news stories. Do you know there's a movie out called "First Date." It's coming out. I saw it. And the thing that struck me in the movie, you're driving a raggedy car with a hole in it.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Oh yeah.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: This is true.

GAYLE KING: And I'm thinking, "and you got a second date after driving that car?"

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Because I'm so smooth. I could make up for the hole in the car. It was a--

FIRST LADY OBAMA: And I thought-- I thought I'm going to upgrade this brother.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: That was in her mind at the time.

GAYLE KING: Upgrading she did.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: We can work with this.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: A diamond in the rough.

GAYLE KING: But you're getting ready to go on to other things. Do you have advice for the new couple in? For instance about the job? About the house? Is the water pressure good? Is there Wi-Fi? Does the toilet run in the Lincoln bedroom?

PRESIDENT OBAMA: You know the whole tech thing, we've been trying to get that straight for the next group of folks. Because this is an old building and so there are a lot of dead spots where Wi-Fi doesn't work. And we're gonna see if we can hopefully--

GAYLE KING: I was kidding about the Wi-Fi working.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: No--

GAYLE KING: I was kidding.

MICHELLE OBAMA: It can be a little sketchy.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: --No actually, it can be an issue. So we're going to see if we can--

FIRST LADY OBAMA: The girls are just irritated by it sometimes.

GAYLE KING: I'm thinking you know people.

You know, there's a first lady who's running right now for our first lady-- for president, does that give you any ideas Mrs. Obama?

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Of what?

GAYLE KING: Okay.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Whatcha talking about Gayle?

GAYLE KING: Whatcha talkin bout, Willis? Okay.

Couples, I want to play I call the POTUS, FLOTUS game. I love it when he...

MICHELLE OBAMA: I love it when he-- holds my hand.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Oh.

GAYLE KING: Okay, I love it when she...

PRESIDENT OBAMA: I love it when she laughs. She's got a great laugh.

GAYLE KING: I can always count on her to...

PRESIDENT OBAMA: I can always count on her to tease me about something.

GAYLE KING: I can always count on him to...

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Not disappoint me.

GAYLE KING: Oh you're so good.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: I told you that a long time ago.

GAYLE KING: Yes you-- yes and I've never forgotten it.

And after leaving the White House, POTUS will want to do...

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Take a walk by himself. Outside.

GAYLE KING: You think so? Taking a walk.

After leaving the White House, FLOTUS will want to...

PRESIDENT OBAMA: She's going to want to travel. And-- and, you know, roam around the world in ways that we can't do when we're traveling in official capacities.

GAYLE KING: I've often wondered about that.

This is an envelope called POTUS prediction.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Oh.

GAYLE KING: Guess where I'm going with this?

FIRST LADY OBAMA: It's so elegant.

GAYLE KING: I know that you don't make predictions, but I am asking this brief favor for you to circle who you think, and your name, and we'll read it on CBS This Morning tomorrow. Here, I have a pen for you.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: This is a lot of pressure.

GAYLE KING: No, no pressure.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: I'm glad it's you.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: You're going to read it tomorrow?

GAYLE KING: Tomorrow, tomorrow only--

PRESIDENT OBAMA: And I have to fill this out? I can't just say--

GAYLE KING: I'm respectfully asking.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: You know what--

FIRST LADY OBAMA: You're not forced.

GAYLE KING: I'm respectfully asking. We won't reveal it until tomorrow.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: And I'm a witness, he did it.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Alright, there you go.

GAYLE KING: Okay, put it in the envelope.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Okay, I've got to put it-- this is-- is Price Waterhouse gonna be-- this is sort of like the Oscars.

GAYLE KING: Thank you. Thank you. Thank you both.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Thank you Gayle.

GAYLE KING: Thank you Mrs. Obama. Thank you because this wouldn't happen, without you sitting here with us. I'm so appreciative. Always good to see you Mr. President. And guess what--

FIRST LADY OBAMA: Happy Super Bowl.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Happy Super Bowl.

GAYLE KING: We're not done. Because we have other things to discuss.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: You and I gotta talk about some stuff.

FIRST LADY OBAMA: I'm going to go up to the champagne room.

GAYLE KING: You know, things like Zika, North Korea, are you game?

PRESIDENT OBAMA: I'm game.

GAYLE KING: May we go to the Oval-- Oval Office?

PRESIDENT OBAMA: Let's do it.

GAYLE KING: Alright, let's do it.

James Brown, back to you.

JAMES BROWN: Alright Gayle, I'm sure that will be a well-protected envelope until tomorrow morning. Thank you so much.