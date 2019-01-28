CBS to air Trump interview before Super Bowl

For his first network television interview since the end of the partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump will sit down later this week for an interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan.

The taped interview will air Sunday on "Face the Nation," which will broadcast from Atlanta, Georgia before CBS' coverage there of Super Bowl LIII. Another part of the interview will air later in the day, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the CBS Television network.

For almost two decades, presidents have often sat for interviews airing the Sunday of the Super Bowl. CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz first interviewed then-President George W. Bush, before the Super Bowl kicked off in 2004.

Former President Barack Obama appeared in pregame interviews for all eight years of his presidency. And in a first for the semi-regular Super Bowl tradition, then-First Lady Michelle Obama joined her husband for a live interview by "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King in 2016, before the 50th Super Bowl.

President Obama's Super Bowl interview with Michelle Obama in 2016

Fox News televised an interview with the president before the game in 2017, days after his inauguration. But in 2018, the president reportedly declined a pregame interview with NBC, which carried the sporting event last year.

"Face the Nation" last sat down with President Trump on his 100th day in office, for a wide-ranging interview taped in part in the White House's Roosevelt Room.

This year Brennan, also the CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent, has interviewed several current and former top administration officials.

Vice President Mike Pence, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were all questioned this month on "Face the Nation."

President Donald Trump's interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan will air Sunday on CBS.

