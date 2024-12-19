Frito-Lay recalls some Lay's Classic Potato Chips over "life-threatening" allergy risk

Frito-Lay is recalling a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration citing the risk that some consumers could experience a "life-theatening allergic reaction" due to an undeclared allergen.

The FDA said it had been alerted by a consumer that the product might contain undeclared milk. The bags of chips affected by recall were distributed to some retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington, and were available for sale beginning Nov. 3, 2024.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," the FDA said in the recall notice posted Thursday.

No allergic reactions related to the recall have been reported, according to the notice. Additionally, no other Lay's products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are affected.

The recalled chips include Lay's Classic Potato Chips, in flexible 13 oz. (368.5 grams) bags with UPC code 28400 31041, a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of 11 Feb 2025, and one of either two manufacturing codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

General guidelines from the FDA advise consumers who have purchased any recalled food to dispose of the product or return it to the retailer for a full refund.

In a similar event, Costco in October recalled nearly 80,000 pounds of store-brand butter because the key ingredient, milk, was missing from the product's label.