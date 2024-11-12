Here is why Costco recalled almost 80,000 pounds of butter

Costco recalled nearly 80,000 pounds of store-brand butter last month because the product's label was missing a key ingredient: milk.

The wholesaler recalled 79,200 pounds of two varieties of butter — 46,800 pounds of its Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter, and 32,400 pounds of Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter because it omitted the allergen.

The Food and Drug Administration Butter said both products list cream, "but may be missing the Contains Milk statement."

The FDA classified the action as a "Class II" recall, which describes situations in which exposure to the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

The products were made by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest. The affected butter products include:

Lot 2424091 - Best By Feb 22, 2025

Lot 2424111 - Best By Feb 23, 2025

Lot 2426891 - Best By Mar 22, 2025

Lot 2426991 - Best by Mar 23, 2025

Lot 2424191 - Best By Feb 23, 2025

Lot 2427591 - Best By Mar 29, 2025

Consumers who have purchased butter under recall are urged to dispose of it or return it to Costco for a refund.