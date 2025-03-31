Florida sisters deliver custom dolls to girls affected by Hurricane Helene

What started as a surprise assignment for CBS News contributor David Begnaud in Greenville, South Carolina, led to the discovery of several inspiring stories, including two young Florida sisters on a mission to help Hurricane Helene victims.

With his dog Paddington at his side, Begnaud set up signs in Greenville's Falls Park, inviting residents to share their stories.

Starting over

Among those who responded was Beth Riley.

"I have a story that's inspiring. The story is that at 62 years old, I'm starting over," Riley said. "I have been traveling by myself. I have started disco dancing again. And I've just started really living my life just for me, which is something I've never done."

Finding happiness in music

Another local, Brian Carpenter, shared his journey to finding fulfillment.

"I started my own pop-up record store about a year ago," Carpenter explained. "I've found some happiness there that I didn't think was possible."

"Only took me 30 years," Carpenter added.

"That's all right. Some people go an entire lifetime without finding it," Begnaud said.

Power of accountability

Lance Andrews offered wisdom about personal growth.

"One of the things I learned is that if you want to change your lifestyle, make it public," Andrews told Begnaud. "So you have people accountable to you. Because accountability is the one thing that helps you make that change."

Sisters on a mission

But the most moving encounter came from 11-year-old Kenzie and 9-year-old Kayleigh, sisters from St. Cloud, Florida. The girls approached with dolls in hand, explaining their mission to deliver customized American Girl dolls to children affected by Hurricane Helene.

The initiative, called "Anna the Appalachian" was developed by the girls and their mother, Angela Tilsher, as a way to provide emotional support to hurricane victims.

"Hurricane Helene hit and we usually try to volunteer because we're used to hurricanes where we live," Tilsher said. "We couldn't take a chainsaw up there, so we were like, 'How do we affect a girl to help them quickly?' And that's through play."

Begnaud joined the family on their journey to North Carolina, where they met recipients of the dolls. For 9-year-old Addie, who was diagnosed with alopecia just before Hurricane Helene struck, the sisters created a doll that mirrored her appearance.

"I love her so much and she looks just like me," Addie said, clutching her doll.

For 13-year-old Autumn, the doll has become a symbol of hope and confidence.

"I used to go to this Girl Scout thing. I wouldn't bring my doll. I was scared people my age would think I was weird or something, but I guess it's fine. It's my doll. It's my choice what I do with it," she said.

Randi Price, a local parent, described the impact of the dolls: "For her to get a doll that represents something that she's going through is immensely undescribable joy to so many little girls."

Another mother shared how the dolls provided a bright spot during difficult times. "Because of these dolls, we were able to still give my daughter something special on Christmas that we probably wouldn't have been able to do otherwise."

For Tilsher, the project serves a dual purpose — helping hurricane victims while teaching her daughters important life lessons.

"It's character building. It keeps them looking at other people always and not themselves," Tilsher said. "I really needed something for them to feel like they were participating as bigger than themselves. That's ultimately the reason why this was started — how can I incorporate them to bless others."

David Begnaud loves uncovering the heart of every story and will continue to do so, highlighting everyday heroes and proving that there is good news in the news with his exclusive "CBS Mornings" series "Beg-Knows America." Every Monday, get ready for moments that will make you smile or even shed a tear. Do you have a story about an ordinary person doing something extraordinary for someone else? Email David and his team at DearDavid@cbsnews.com