Florida lawmakers visit Alligator Alcatraz for the first time after weeks of being denied entry

Florida lawmakers got their first tour of the new migrant detention facility in the Everglades called Alligator Alcatraz.

Democratic lawmakers had been asking for a tour for weeks after detainees claimed there were "inhumane" conditions inside the facility. A group of the lawmakers had sued Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to be allowed in. On Saturday, protesters lined the streets as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle arrived at the site.

"We saw people, of course, yelling for help," said Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost. "We even saw someone yelling in the background, 'I'm an American citizen.'"

After touring the facility for several hours, Florida Democrats said that the food portions were smaller for detainees than for the staff, and while they didn't get to see any of the detainees, they said the conditions they saw were "appalling." Democratic lawmakers said they couldn't take pictures or bring their phones inside. Authorities have also denied media access to the detention center.

"I brought a thermostat in with me — a manual thermostat," said Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who called the facility "an internment camp" in a post on social media. "In the medical area, it was 85 degrees."

Detainees said they've went days without showering or getting prescription medicine, and at times the air conditioners would abruptly shut off in the sweltering heat.

Officials have disputed such descriptions of the conditions at the detention center, with spokesperson Stephanie Hartman of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which built the center, saying: "The reporting on the conditions in the facility is completely false. The facility meets all required standards and is in good working order."

"Water has to be trucked into this facility — no working pipes," Democratic Rep. Darren Soto said Saturday. "It makes no sense [that] this is here."

"Their drinking water comes from the toilet," Frost said. "You're using the toilet, but you can't drink water."

Republican lawmakers also got a tour, and said they were satisfied with what they saw.

"I will tell you I was in one of the areas where I actually laid down on a bed. The bed was probably more comfortable than my bed at home," said Republican State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia. "I'm not kidding."

Alligator Alcatraz was built and opened in a matter of eight days at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the middle of the Florida Everglades.

Lawmakers at the county, state and federal levels had been asking to see the inside of the facility after detainees claimed there were "inhumane" conditions. CBS News Miami has reported how detainees described the conditions. One call posted online by a detainee's girlfriend showed he and others claiming limited access to water and inadequate food.

The state has denied those accusations.

Lawmakers told CBS News Miami they'd like to hold hearings on Alligator Alcatraz and that they're planning an unannounced visit at another date.

"When I was in that facility, looking at those cages, I saw young men who looked exactly like me," Frost said. "So, there will be hearings and there will be accountability."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was not at Saturday's tour, telling CBS News Miami she hasn't been offered a chance to see the facility yet. She said that the state seized control of the property from the county, raising further questions about local authority and oversight. Cava also said she hopes that she can get regular access to Alligator Alcatraz.