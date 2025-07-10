Miami-Dade mayor seeks ongoing access to Alligator Alcatraz: "I need a team of experts"

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is requesting regular access to the Alligator Alcatraz migrant detention facility, though she says she doesn't intend to go alone.

"I have asked for my own monitoring access because I need a team of experts and I need to go in [on a] regular basis," Levine Cava told CBS News Miami.

"So that is what I've asked for again in a letter to the director of the Division of Emergency Management today, and I hope I have an answer soon."

The mayor's request comes as state and federal lawmakers prepare to tour the remote facility this weekend, amid growing scrutiny over its conditions. Levine Cava has not yet been granted a scheduled visit.

Facility faces scrutiny

Located about an hour outside of Miami, the facility has drawn criticism from lawmakers and local officials who cite safety and transparency concerns.

Levine Cava said her concerns were initially referred to the Florida Division of Emergency Management by State Attorney General James Uthmeier. She emphasized the need for oversight from a professional monitoring team and expressed skepticism about the facility's use of public funds.

"Not productive" spending, says mayor

When asked what troubles her most about the facility, Levine Cava responded, "I think we are spending money on things that are really not productive. We need to find pathways for those who are here contributing to our society, the vast majority are here with legal permission."

Levine Cava also noted that the state seized control of the property from Miami-Dade County, raising further questions about local authority and oversight.

No response has yet been made public by the Florida Division of Emergency Management regarding the mayor's latest request.