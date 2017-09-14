Florida Keys resident helps neighbors connect with the outside world

MARATHON, Fla. -- With the scope of devastation in parts of the Florida Keys becoming clearer, the focus is now on relief. Monroe County officials say they have checked on all homes in the hardest-hit areas, and have found no additional victims.

Water and food are reaching those who stayed behind. But it could be days before running water, power and cell service are fully restored.

CBS News

In Marathon, word is spreading about Harold Davis, who never got rid of his landline phone and is now helping neighbors connect with the outside world.

"That helps, because it gives you desire to keep pushing forward," Davis said.

It has also come in handy for him. The home he shares with his wife took on more than four feet of storm surge. He has called FEMA, and helped others start filings claims, too.

"It's tough, you try to be the man and try to be, you know, strong for your wife and everybody else. And I didn't want to see this but we'll pick up, we'll move on," he said.

Davis said he doesn't recognize most of the debris in his backyard, because it washed up from houses all the way down the street.

Conditions are still hazardous, so it could be days before all residents of the Keys are allowed back in.