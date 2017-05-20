Chef Tony Mantuano is the chef/partner at Spiaggia, the one and only four-star Italian restaurant in Chicago. Mantuano and the restaurant, which opened in 1984, have won numerous awards, including the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Midwest. Here is one of his classic dishes, which is just as simple as it is delicious.

Flaming ouzo shrimp from chef Tony Mantuano. Via Tony Mantuano

Prep time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes | Total time: 1 hour

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 baking potato, very thinly sliced



1 ¼ pounds peeled and deveined shrimp



1 jalapeño, thinly sliced



2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced



Sea salt and freshly ground pepper



¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil



6 ounces ouzo



1/2 lemon



Method: