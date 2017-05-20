Flaming ouzo shrimp from chef Tony Mantuano

Chef Tony Mantuano is the chef/partner at Spiaggia, the one and only four-star Italian restaurant in Chicago. Mantuano and the restaurant, which opened in 1984, have won numerous awards, including the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Midwest. Here is one of his classic dishes, which is just as simple as it is delicious.
Prep time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes | Total time: 1 hour
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 baking potato, very thinly sliced
- 1 ¼ pounds peeled and deveined shrimp
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
- ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 6 ounces ouzo
- 1/2 lemon
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Heat a large skillet for 5 minutes in the oven.
- Remove the pan from the oven, and add ¼ cup of the olive oil. Carefully layer the potato slices, slightly overlapping them in the pan. Top with the slices of jalapeño, garlic, and finally the shrimp. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with the remaining tablespoon olive oil.
- Return to the oven and bake until the shrimp are opaque throughout, 5 to 7 minutes.
- Remove the shrimp from the oven and add the ouzo. Stand back and carefully hold a lit match to the juices to flame the dish. As the flame begins to die down, squeeze the lemon over the shrimp. Serve immediately.