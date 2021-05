The Dish: Chef Tony Mantuano Chef Tony Mantuano has been satisfying Chicago's taste for fine Italian food for more than three decades. He started his career in Wisconsin but found his way to the Windy City and later spent a year working in top restaurants throughout Italy. He brought their secrets home to his restaurant Spiaggia, a must-visit venue of Chicago's dining scene. Mantuano joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his journey from trombone player to chef.