Fisher-Price recalls Barbie Campers sold at Walmart due to injury risk

About 44,000 Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers sold at Walmart are being recalled because the battery-operated vehicles may continue to run after the foot pedal is released, potentially causing injury.

Toy manufacturer Fisher-Price has received 17 reports of the power wheels continuing to turn after the pedal is released, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported.

The hot pink campers were sold for about $400 at Walmart stores nationwide and online from July 2018 through January 2019, The CPSC said in a statement.

Made in Mexico, the recalled product has a gray foot pedal with the model number FRC29 printed on a label under the hood. The campers have a play kitchen, a fold-out grill and pretend campfire, the safety agency said.

Location of label with model number under the hood U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Children should be prevented from playing with the recalled Camper. Customers can contact Fisher-Price for a free repair by calling (800) 348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or through the company's site.