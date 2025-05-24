Female butcher in Massachusetts aims to make butchering less intimidating for women

A female butcher in Cohasset, Massachusetts is breaking barriers with her own business and inspiring other women.

Rosangela Teodoro owns Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande on Route 3A in Cohasset. When you walk in, you're greeted by a display of beef, pork and chicken, handled by staff wearing cowboy boots and rancher hats. There aren't many female butchers out there but Teodoro knows her stuff.

Grew up on cattle farm in Brazil

"I was born into that. My father was in the cattle business," said Teodoro. "That's how he starts his life back home."

Teodoro grew up on a cattle farm in Brazil, watching her father build his ranch business from the ground up. When she moved to the United States and started her own family, carrying on the business took on a new meaning.

"It can tell my story through what I'm doing, what I went through, how I was raised," said Teodoro.

Aims to empower and inspire women

Her mission is to make meat and huge butcher's knives less intimidating for women.

"I had to build some confidence with meat," said Teodoro's friend Yeemay Su, who works the counter at the butcher shop. "When you know that it's grass-fed quality, then you start to really appreciate and enjoy more of it."

"I want to inspire other women to really get into the industry, it's an amazing industry," said Teodoro. "You see the animal raising, they get to you and you present it so people can enjoy."

Teodoro is proving that women belong at the butcher block, not just buying the meat but breaking it down themselves.

"Being a butcher, that's a very rewarding profession, I'd say, we need more women doing that," said Teodoro.