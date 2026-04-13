FBI raids home of suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's house

The FBI raided the Texas home of a 20-year-old suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at CEO Sam Altman's house in San Francisco, two U.S. officials confirmed.

The Department of Justice is expected to file federal charges Monday, including attempted damage and destruction of property by means of explosives and possession of an unregistered firearm. Fox News was the first to report the FBI raid.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Moreno-Gama, is accused of traveling from Spring, Texas, to San Francisco to target the OpenAI CEO's home and carry out the attack, which took place early Friday morning. An exterior gate caught on fire, but no one was hurt, police said.

OpenAI earlier said in a statement that the person who was suspected of throwing the Molotov cocktail had also allegedly made threats against the company's headquarters, also in San Francisco.