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Sam Altman's San Francisco home targeted with Molotov cocktail, OpenAI says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS San Francisco

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The San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was targeted with a Molotov cocktail on Friday morning, a company spokesperson said.

In a statement, OpenAI said the person suspected of throwing the device also allegedly made threats against the company's San Francisco headquarters.

San Francisco police confirmed officers responded to a North Beach home shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of someone throwing an incendiary device, with an exterior gate catching fire.

About an hour later, police said they responded to a report of a person allegedly threatening to burn down a building along the 1400 block of 3rd Street.

No one was hurt in either incident, police said.

"We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe," OpenAI said in their statement.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the incidents. His name has not been released.

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