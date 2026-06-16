FBI disrupts alleged plot targeting White House UFC event, officials say

Washington — The FBI says it disrupted an alleged attempt to target Sunday's UFC America 250 event at the White House.

"On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region — and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday in a post on X.

Two sources told CBS News that the alleged plot involved using explosive-laden drones to strike buildings in the area and snipers to attack the crowd as they fled, followed by a "second wave" involving an attempt to storm the White House gate.

After law enforcement first learned of the alleged threat last week, the sources said a suspect was taken into custody in Cincinnati, and investigators obtained Signal chats in which multiple people allegedly discussed attacking the UFC event, leading to additional arrests.

Fox News was first to report on the alleged plot and arrests.

The White House hosted the event on Sunday — President Trump's 80th birthday — as part of the celebrations of the nation's 250th anniversary. Thousands turned out to watch the fights on the White House South Lawn, where Mr. Trump sat in the front row.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement Tuesday morning that the agency had worked "closely with the FBI throughout this investigation," and their "formal comments regarding the specifics of this case will be made available in court filings."

Patel praised the FBI, saying the result "represented the best of investigative work" and was "nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team."

"We are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens — particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight," Patel said. "That's exactly what we did here."

The alleged plot comes after a gunman was killed by U.S. Secret Service officers late last month after opening fire on a checkpoint near the White House and in the wake of an April 27 shooting that targeted the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.