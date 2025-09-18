Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, named new CEO of Turning Point USA

Erika Kirk speaks publicly for first time since fatal shooting of her husband, Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, has been named CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband's assassination while speaking to students at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The board of Turning Point USA, the nonprofit Charlie Kirk founded in 2012, made the announcement Thursday morning. The statement said that Erika Kirk's election was unanimous. Erika Kirk will also serve as the chair of the board.

"In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death," the board said.

Turning Point USA is a conservative political organization with a presence on 3,500 campuses in the United States, according to its website. Charlie Kirk was a key ally of President Donald Trump who has been credited with energizing and mobilizing the youth vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Erika Kirk vowed to carry on her late husband's work last week, when she made her first comments since his death.

"If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea," she said on Sept. 12. "You have no idea what you've just unleashed across this entire country, and this world. You have no idea the fire you've ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."

Erika Kirk said in those remarks that her husband's "movement is not going anywhere" and said that the radio shows and podcasts "that he was so proud of will go on." Erika Kirk also said that the scheduled Turning Point USA tour that Charlie Kirk was participating in when he was shot will continue.

Charlie Kirk's funeral is set for Sunday morning. His casket was flown to Arizona, where his family lives, on Air Force Two, with Vice President JD Vance accompanying it. Mr. Trump previously said he will attend the service. Mr. Trump also recently said he would posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Vice President JD Vance (R) second lady Usha Vance (C) and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two while escorting the body of Charlie Kirk on September 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Eric Thayer / Getty Images

Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, was arrested late last week and is being held without bail. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and other related crimes. Authorities say Robinson confessed to the killing in a series of text messages. Utah officials have said they intend to seek the death penalty.

The Kirks were wed in 2021 and shared two young children. Erika Kirk called Charlie Kirk a "perfect" father and husband in her recent remarks.

Erika Kirk holds a degree in American Legal Studies from Liberty University and is currently studying for a doctorate in Biblical studies at the same university, according to her website. She is also the founder of Proclaim, a faith-based clothing line, and hosts her own podcast, "Midweek Rise Up."