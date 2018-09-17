Emmy Awards 2018: How to watch online and on TV

The Emmy's – TV's biggest night is here. "Saturday Night Live" stars Colin Jost and Michael Che, who anchor "Weekend Update," will host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year, "Game of Thrones" is in the lead with 22 nominations, including one for best drama. CBSNews.com will keep you updated with highlights from the Emmys, with a live blog and photo galleries of the red carpet and the show.

When and how to watch The Emmys:

What: The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Host: Colin Jost and Michael Che

Date: September 17, 2018

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.



On TV: Watch on NBC – check your local listings

Streaming Online: Watch the show on NBC's website or app, or on Hulu



2018 Emmy nominations

HBO's "Game of Thrones," which was ineligible for last year's Emmy season, leads the pack this year with 22 nods. "Westworld" and "Saturday Night Live" tie for second place, with 21 nominations each. Newcomer nominees include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "GLOW" and "Barry."

There are also plenty of Emmy first-timers this year, including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for Game of Thrones, Ricky Martin for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Issa Rae for Insecure.

See the full list of nominees here



Potentially historic Emmys - what to expect

Sandra Oh made history when the "Killing Eve" star became the first Asian actress to be nominated for a leading role. She might also become the first Asian actress to win for a leading role for her portrayal of MI-5 officer Eve Polastri the BBC series, Killing Eve.

Who's hosting The Emmys?

Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the 2018 Emmys. The rotating schedule of the televised Emmy ceremony between major broadcast networks allows each of them to use the host's job to highlight a show or performers. NBC has chosen to feature "SNL" on the heels of a resurgence in its ratings due largely in part from poking fun at the Trump administration. CBS "Late Show" host Steven Colbert hosted the 69th Emmy Awards.

Jost and Che are head writers on NBC's long-running sketch comedy show and perform as the anchors of the weekly "Weekend News" segment. Though many SNL alumni have hosted the Emmys, Jost and Che are the first current SNL cast members to host since Eddie Murphy hosted in 1983.

Emmy's: Who's presenting tonight?

The Television Academy announced this month that this year's presenters will include:

Jimmy Kimmel

Elisabeth Moss

Ben Stiller

Sarah Paulson

Kit Harington

Calire Foy

Matt Smith

Patricia Arquette

Alec Baldwin

Sandra Oh

Erica Bana

Tina Fey

Taraji P. Henson

Bob Odenkirk

Connie Britton

RuPaul

Mille Bobby Brown

Andy Samberg

Issa Rae

Rachel Brosnahan

Kate McKinnon

Michael Douglas

Angela Bassett

Tracy Morgan

Samantha Bee

Hannah Gadsby

Constance Wu

Benicio Del Toro

Ilana Glazer

Abbi Jacobson

the cast of Queer Eye.



Additional reporting from Desiree Murphy‍ of Entertainment Tonight