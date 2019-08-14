Watch live: El Paso, Texas, holding memorial service to mourn those killed in mass shooting

The El Paso, Texas, community is holding a memorial service Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) at Southwest University Park in downtown El Paso, the city announced. The event comes nearly two weeks after a gunman massacred 22 people and wounded more than two dozen others at a Walmart.

The service will be streamed live at the top of this page and also on the El Paso city Facebook page. Doors open an hour beforehand and the event is free, with no tickets needed, according to city officials.

The city described the event as "a memorial gathering for our region to unite in support of those injured and mourn those who have lost their lives."

How to watch

What : El Paso, Texas, Community Memorial Service

: El Paso, Texas, Community Memorial Service Date : Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 Time: Starts at 7 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET)

Starts at 7 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) Where : Southwest University Park in downtown El Paso, Texas

: Southwest University Park in downtown El Paso, Texas Cost : Free

: Free Live stream: CBS News will stream the event in the video player above

People attend a candlelight vigil on Aug. 7, 2019 honoring victims of a mass shooting that left 22 people dead in El Paso, Texas. Getty

Meanwhile, authorities in El Paso say they have finished processing the scene at the Walmart and El Paso police said they will return control of the property to Walmart. Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins said the store remains a "secure location with controlled access." She said a fence will remain around the store's perimeter and that Walmart is using contracted security guards to prevent trespassing.

The city opened a center to help people with everything from counseling and financial assistance to figuring out how to get vehicles back after the Aug. 3 shooting.

Police say Patrick Crusius, 21, was targeting Mexicans when he carried out the shooting. He has been charged with capital murder.

El Paso suspect claims he was targeting Mexicans in deadly massacre

