For many pet owners, there's not much they wouldn't do to take care of their beloved friend. From specialty food and snacks to toys to taking their pet on vacation, dogs and cats are frequently treated just like their human counterparts.

However, the choice isn't as clear when it comes to medical care and treatments. While no pet parent wants to skimp on care, veterinary costs can add up quickly (and they increased around 10% last year). Because of this, owners may want to be more judicious about what they spend their money on.

This is especially true for dog owners, who generally can expect to encounter higher vet bills than cat owners. As such, many dog owners are increasingly turning to pet insurance and the benefits a policy can provide.

Do dogs need pet insurance?

While every pet owner's personal financial situation differs, there are some standard benefits to a pet insurance policy that many owners can benefit from. Accordingly, here are three reasons you should consider getting pet insurance for your dog now.

It will help reduce costs

No one likes to pay more than they have to. Fortunately, if you get pet insurance for your dog you won't have to. Pet insurance covers a wide variety of veterinarian visits, treatments, and ailments. Depending on the policy you get, and the provider who offers it, you may also be able to get covered for surprising things like alternative medicine, dental issues and treatment for separation anxiety. Considering that pet insurance for dogs averages out to $30-$70 per month while medical costs can add up to hundreds - if not thousands - of dollars, the decision to secure a policy is a no-brainer.

It can be tailored to your specific breed

Different dog breeds have different needs and medical requirements - what works for one won't work for another and vice versa. But with pet insurance, you don't need to pay for protections you won't need. Instead, you can tailor a policy that's appropriate for your dog. This can cover items your dog needs care for now and what your specific breed may need help with in the future. You can also ask your veterinarian for guidance so that you can build the most applicable policy for your pet. Your vet is already well-versed in your dog's medical history (and the breed overall) so why not ask them for help in building the best plan for your furry friend?

It will provide peace of mind

Pet insurance, like most other traditional insurance types, also provides something money can't buy: peace of mind. By securing a policy no longer will you have to worry about a pricey medical ailment or issue - you'll be protected. And because you'll have that financial safety net in place you won't have to cut corners or delay care. You can stay on top of your dog's annual visits, shots and more with the comfort of knowing that you'll get reimbursed.

The bottom line

Pet insurance for dogs is generally valuable to have for a variety of reasons. Chief among those is a reduction in pricey veterinary bills. But that's not all. A policy can also be tailored for your specific dog and breed to guarantee personalized care. And, perhaps most importantly, it can provide peace of mind and free you up to focus on other things.

