The DNC ceremonial roll call featured a DJ and songs to represent each state and territory. Here are all the songs on the playlist

The Democratic National Convention turned a routine roll call into a dance party Tuesday night as Democrats celebrated Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race.

The ceremonial roll call became a star-studded fest that included a live performance from Lil Jon and a medley of songs from Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and others that corresponded to each state and U.S. territory.

The roll call concluded with Harris' home state of California, which was intentionally left until the end, and featured four songs, including two from Kendrick Lamar. Harris later appeared on video from Milwaukee, where she was holding a rally, and thanked supporters for nominating her. The playlist was put together by celebrity DJ Cassidy, who posted his setlist on his Spotify.

Lil Jon performs as he joins the Georgia delegation during the ceremonial roll call vote on the second day of the Democratic National Convention. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Following the event, DJ Cassidy told Rolling Stone that he got a call a month ago from a producer of the convention, who told him they wanted him to become the convention's "first musical maestro" for the DNC's roll call. He told the outlet that there were many hours of "meticulous curation" involved in the choosing of songs, saying, "None of them were freestyle."

DJ Cassidy said it was a "surreal feeling to see the 'Pass the Mic' experience connected to the roll call."

"It hit me differently than I thought it would," he said. "It felt like it brought a new life to the process that people take for granted. And the process is giving people a voice."

Full list of songs played during DNC's roll call

Delaware: "Higher Love" - Kygo, Whitney Houston

Alabama: "Sweet Home Alabama" - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska: "Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man



American Samoa: "The Edge of Glory" - Lady Gaga

Arizona: "Edge of Seventeen" - Stevie Nicks

Arkansas: "Don't Stop" - Fleetwood Mac

Colorado: "September" - Earth, Wind & Fire



Connecticut: "Signed Sealed, Delivered" - Stevie Wonder



Democrats abroad: "Love Train" - The O'Jays



Washington, D.C.: "Let Me Clear My Throat" - DJ Kool



Florida: "Won't Back Down" - Tom Petty



Georgia: "Turn Down for What" - Lil Jon



Georgia: "Get Low" - Lil John & the East Side Boyz

Guam: "Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter



Hawaii: "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars



Idaho: "Private Idaho" - The B-52s



"Private Idaho" - The B-52s Illinois: "Sirius" - The Alan Parsons Project



Indiana: "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" - Michael Jackson



Iowa: "Celebrate" - Kool & the Gang



Kansas: "Carry on Wayward Son" - Kansas



Kentucky: "First Class" - Jack Harlow



Louisiana: "All I Do Is Win" - DJ Khaled



Maine: "Shut Up and Dance" - Walk the Moon



Maryland: "Respect" - Aretha Franklin



Massachusetts: "I'm Shipping up to Boston" - Dropkick Murphys



Michigan: "Lose Yourself" - Eminem



Minnesota: "Kiss" - Prince



Minnesota: "1999" - Prince

Mississippi: "Twisting the Night Away" - Sam Cooke



Missouri: "Good Luck, Babe" - Chappell Roan



Montana: "American Woman" - Lenny Kravitz



Nebraska: "Firework" - Katy Perry



Nevada: "Mr. Brightside" - The Killers



New Hampshire: "Don't Stop Believin'" - Journey



New Jersey: "Born in the U.S.A." - Bruce Springsteen



New Mexico: "Confident" - Demi Lovato



New York: "Empire State of Mind" - Jay Z and Alicia Keys



North Carolina: "Raise Up" - Petey Pablo



North Dakota: "Girl On Fire" - Alicia Keys



Ohio: "Green Light" - John Legend, Andre 3000



Oklahoma: "Ain't Going Down (Till the Sun Comes Up)" - Garth Brooks



Oregon: "Float On" - Modest Mouse



Pennsylvania: "Black and Yellow" - Wiz Khalifa

Pennsylvania: "Motownphilly" - Boyz II Men



Puerto Rico: "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee



"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Rhode Island: "Shake it Off" - Taylor Swift



South Carolina: "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine" - James Brown



South Dakota: "What I Like About You" - The Romantics



"What I Like About You" - The Romantics Tennessee: "9 To 5" - Dolly Parton



Texas: "Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé



Utah: "Animal" - Neon Trees



Vermont: "Stick Season" - Noah Kahan



Virginia: "The Way I Are" - Timbaland



Washington: "Can't Hold Us" - Macklemore



West Virginia: "Take Me Home, Country Roads" - John Denver



Wisconsin: "Jump Around" - House of Pain



Wyoming: "I Gotta Feeling" - Black Eyed Peas



Virgin Islands: "VI to the Bone" - Mic Love

California: "The Next Episode" - Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg



California: "Alright" - Kendrick Lamar

California: They Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar



California: "California Love" - Tupac

The third night of the DNC kicks off Wednesday, with a focus on how the party's new ticket plans to fight for America's freedoms. Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to officially accept the vice presidential nomination and will be among the list of speakers.