Deaths reported in severe weather in Kentucky, officials say

Two people have been reported dead Saturday in severe weather in Kentucky, officials said. The Logan County Sheriff says an elderly woman has died after a tornado ripped through Logan County and Simpson County, the sheriff's office says a man died after his car was submerged in water, CBS affiliate WKYT reports.

According to WKYT weather report, damaging winds, heavy rain, and flash flooding are expected through the night. While a quick isolated spin-up tornado is possible in the state, far western Kentucky faces the greatest threat. With an additional 1-3 inches possible Saturday night, and an already super saturated ground, flooding issues will likely arise.

Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted about the deaths Saturday night, writing that "the potential for similar weather continues to move into Kentucky overnight."

We have lost two fellow Kentuckians today due to severe weather events in the western part of our state...The potential for similar weather continues to move into Kentucky overnight...Please take weather watches/warnings seriously, and stay safe #WeAreKY https://t.co/aLsBeL4AU5 — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) February 25, 2018

Another death was reported in Arkansas. An 83-year-old man was inside his mobile home when the wind picked it up and rolled it into a pond and the man drowned, the Clay County Coroner and Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

About 50 miles away, the weather service said the roof was blown off a hotel in Osceola, about 160 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order earlier Saturday declaring a state of emergency ahead of the anticipated storms and flooding in parts of southern Missouri. The order activates the resources of the Missouri National Guard and ensures state resources are available in the event of weather damage.

A levee breach along the Kankakee River in northwestern Indiana had local officials urging about 30 homeowners to evacuate.

Keener Township Volunteer Fire Chief Randy Woods said the breach was relatively minor when it was discovered about 3 p.m. Friday near Demotte, about 50 miles southeast of Chicago. Local residents tried to sandbag the breach "to get it under control, but it just got bigger and bigger," he said. Local firefighters were called to help them, but eventually everyone had to pull out for their own safety.

No injuries were reported.

The weather service said record flooding was occurring along the Kankakee following several days of heavy rains and snowmelt that sent streams out of their banks from the Ohio River to Michigan and Wisconsin.