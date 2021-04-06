Biden to move up deadline for adult eligibility for COVID vaccine to April 19

Washington — President Biden plans to announce Tuesday that the deadline for adult eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines is being moved up to April 19, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Mr. Biden had previously called for states and territories to make all adults eligible for shots by May 1.

The announcement comes as vaccinations continue at a notable pace, even as COVID-19 infection rates are on the rise once again in several states.

How to watch President Biden's remarks on vaccinations

What: President Biden delivers remarks on the state of vaccinations

President Biden delivers remarks on the state of vaccinations When: Tuesday, April 6

Tuesday, April 6 Time: 3:45 p.m.

3:45 p.m. Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that more than 167 million vaccinations have been administered since shots began being distributed late last year. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans, 32.4%, have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, the CDC said.

As of Monday, at least 150 million vaccinations have been administered since the president took office on January 20 — a figure aides said Mr. Biden is set to tout today.

He is scheduled to speak from the White House about the progress of vaccinations nationwide after visiting a vaccination site in Northern Virginia.