We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's important to know the benefits and downsides of buying gold from Costco before making that move. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans are increasingly turning to gold for stability as economic uncertainty continues. Last year, interest in gold catapulted to new heights, primarily due to a weak economy and heavy central bank purchases around the globe. Consequently, the spot price of gold surpassed even the most optimistic experts' opinions, hitting new peaks in 2024 and continuing into 2025.

Amid disappointing economic reports, stocks plummeted last week, and both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.7%, marking their worst one-day decline of the year. Meanwhile, the price of gold is up over $250 per ounce since the start of the year (as of February 27, 2025).

While the economy certainly figures heavily, gold's upward trend also reflects rising interest in this precious metal. If you're exploring purchasing gold online or in person, it may be an opportune time before prices rise again. You can even purchase gold at Costco and other big retailers — but should you?

Find out how to add gold to your portfolio today.

Costco gold: Everything to know about buying the metal at the retail chain

Here's what you need to know to help guide your decision.

What type of gold does Costco sell (and in what amounts)?

Costco offers members an opportunity to purchase one-ounce gold bars in the store, online or via their app. The retailer offers gold bullion bars, 1-ounce bars and coins in different designs. As of February 2025, Costco offers the following gold products:

1 oz. gold bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan

1 oz. gold bar Rand Refinery (online only)

2025 1 oz. American Buffalo gold coin

1 oz. gold bar PAMP / Newmont Lady of Liberty (online only)

100-gram gold bar Rand Refinery

Costco's selection comes from authorized dealers and reputable mints. However, as Costco members are accustomed to, offerings and availability may change.

Explore your gold investing options online now.

How much is Costco gold?

Costco marks up its cost for gold by roughly 2%. Markup is common practice among gold dealers and retailers, and 2% is on the low end of industry standards.

For example, the spot price of gold is about $2,850 per ounce currently (as of February 27, 2025). At the same time, a 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bar at Costco runs slightly higher at just over $2,900. The Costco member price for a one-ounce gold American Buffalo Coin is marginally higher at about $3,030 and is limited to one transaction per membership with a five-unit daily maximum. The company also offers a larger 100-gram, 24-karat gold bar from Rand Refinery for about $9,450 with a maximum purchase limit of two units per day.

What are some pros of buying Costco gold?

When you think of purchasing gold, Costco may not be the first place that comes to mind. However, the retailer is a convenient option that delivers some distinct benefits, such as:

Reputation: Costco enjoys a strong reputation for quality products and services at competitive prices. A 2023 Axios Harris poll ranked Costco as the second most trusted company in the United States. If you purchase gold at Costco



Costco enjoys a strong reputation for quality products and services at competitive prices. A 2023 Axios Harris poll ranked Costco as the second most trusted company in the United States. If you Competitive prices: As mentioned, Costco sells gold at a modest markup — typically around 2% over the spot price, much lower than many gold dealers.



As mentioned, Costco sells gold at a modest markup — typically around 2% over the spot price, much lower than many gold dealers. Free shipping: On top of markup, many gold dealers

On top of markup, Physical ownership: If you want the peace of mind that comes with purchasing physical gold bars and coins you can hold in your hand — not just a paper claim — Costco is an option worth considering.

What are some cons of buying Costco gold?

While Costco's gold offerings provide several worthwhile benefits, it's not without its downsides. It's wise to consider these potential concerns before purchasing gold from Costco.

Few offerings: Costco offers quality physical gold bars and coins



Costco offers quality physical Sales are final: When you purchase gold at Costco, you can't return the gold or get a refund if you're dissatisfied. By contrast, many online gold dealers offer refunds. For example, APMEX allows you to return your gold within seven days, subject to certain conditions.

What other precious metals does Costco sell (and in what amounts)?

In addition to gold bars and coins, Costco offers a limited selection of precious metals online, including silver and platinum. You can buy the 2024 one-ounce PAMP American Buffalo silver round in sets of 20. Customer satisfaction is high, with 788 reviews giving the coins an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

If you're looking to diversify your portfolio with platinum, Costco offers members a one-ounce PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan platinum bar. This is 99.95% pure platinum and certified for authenticity.

The bottom line

If you're considering purchasing gold, Costco may provide a convenient option to buy gold bars and coins. Bear in mind, though, that gold prices fluctuate and the metal's recent historic run doesn't guarantee future results will be the same. But with commodities analysts adjusting their gold price projections for 2025 upward, this may be a good time to purchase the yellow metal before its price rises further.