Costco's gold bars are selling out. Here's where else to buy them.

Warehouse giant Costco made headlines last year when it surprised the nation by adding 1-ounce gold bars to its online product lineup. While gold bars may seem like an unusual addition to Costco's bulk item offerings, the initial demand was so high that the gold bars sold out quickly. And, while the warehouse quickly restocked its online inventory, it remained difficult for buyers to get their hands on Costco's gold bars.

Fast forward to today, Costco continues to sell gold and recently added platinum bars to the mix. These days, Costco's gold bars are now available online and in select warehouse locations, but it appears that the gold bars remain just as popular as ever. According to a new Bloomberg survey, about 77% of the Costco locations that stock bullion bars reported they were out of stock by the first week of October — despite these stores having received recent shipments.

If you've been hoping to buy gold bars from Costco but can't seem to snag one due to the high demand, don't worry. There are several other options available for Americans who are interested in purchasing physical gold.

Where to buy gold bars now

Here are a few other options for buying physical gold if you're left empty-handed by Costco's gold drought:

Online precious metal dealers

Online precious metals dealers are one of the most convenient and reliable ways to buy gold bars. By utilizing these platforms to purchase your gold, you can find a wide selection of gold products in various sizes, and most have extensive customer reviews to help guide your purchasing decision.

By using a reputable online dealer, you'll typically also get secure, insured shipping and the ability to track your purchase every step of the way. That can make this option ideal for investors who want the convenience of shopping from home.

For example, JM Bullion, one of the largest and most trusted online dealers, offers gold bars from a variety of mints, including Credit Suisse, PAMP Suisse and the Royal Canadian Mint. Their website provides detailed information on the size, weight and purity of each bar. APMEX is another online dealer known for its wide selection and competitive prices, and it offers a variety of gold bars in different sizes.

Local gold dealers

For those who prefer to see the product in person before purchasing, local bullion dealers can be a great option to consider. Many cities across the U.S. have reputable bullion dealers who specialize in gold, silver and other precious metals, making this option accessible to a large pool of investors.

Buying from a local dealer also allows you to physically inspect the gold bars and ask questions face-to-face with a knowledgeable seller. Plus, purchasing in person means you can take your gold home immediately, avoiding shipping fees and the wait time that comes with online purchases. Some local dealers will also allow you to order online and pick up in-store, providing a blend of convenience and security.

Banks and credit unions

Some banks offer gold bars for sale directly to their customers and may facilitate gold purchases through partnerships with dealers. The advantage of buying gold through a bank is the trust and security that comes with dealing with a well-established institution.

Buying gold through a bank typically involves setting up a special account or making arrangements with a personal banker. As a result, the process can be more formal and may require larger minimum purchases compared to other options. For those who already have a strong relationship with their bank, though, this can be a convenient and secure way to invest in gold.

Banks typically offer high-quality, certified gold bars, often from well-known refineries. The main drawbacks are that the selection may be limited and prices might not be as competitive as other sources due to the additional layers of service and security provided by the bank.

The U.S. Mint

The U.S. Mint does not sell gold bars directly, but it does offer a variety of gold coins, including the popular American Gold Eagle, to investors. Gold coins can be a good alternative to gold bars for investors who want to buy government-backed gold in a recognized form. And while these gold coins have slightly higher premiums than bars due to their legal tender status, they are a highly liquid and easily recognizable investment.

The American Gold Eagle coin is available in four sizes, all of which are guaranteed for their weight and purity by the U.S. government: 1 ounce, 1/2 ounce, 1/4 ounce and 1/10 ounce. You can purchase U.S. Mint products through its official website.

The bottom line

While Costco's gold bars are highly sought after and may be difficult to find in stores right now, there are many other reliable ways to purchase gold bars. Whether you prefer the convenience of online dealers, the face-to-face interaction of local bullion shops, or the security of buying from a bank, there are plenty of options available to suit your investment needs. The key is to approach each purchase with due diligence to ensure that you're making the most well-informed investment decision possible.