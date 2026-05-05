Consolidating your debt may not save you money this May. Here's why.

Debt consolidation may not offer the savings you're counting on, and in some cases, it could cost more over time. Getty Images/iStockphoto

As household debt levels grow and repeatedly surpass prior record highs, and as credit card interest rates remain elevated, millions of borrowers are now searching for relief from their high-rate debt. And, in many cases, these borrowers ask for advice and are told the same thing: Consolidate, simplify your debt and save. That logic is easy to follow, too. If you swap multiple balances for a single loan with a lower rate and a predictable payment, the path forward typically becomes clearer.

But that tried-and-true solution is also starting to look less certain in the economic landscape of May 2026. While consolidation can still streamline repayment, the math behind consolidation isn't always as straightforward as it seems. Personal loan rates have come down from their recent peaks, but they still sit in the double digits for many borrowers. What that means is that the gap between what you're paying now and what you could pay if you consolidate your debt may not be as wide as expected.

At the same time, lenders are tightening their standards amid an uncertain economic landscape, and when you add in the loan fees or extended repayment timelines, this path may not deliver the savings some borrowers are counting on — and in certain cases, it could even cost more over time. Below, we'll explain why (and what alternative strategies to consider instead).

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Why debt consolidation may not save you money this May

Debt consolidation can be a useful tool, but current conditions make it less of a guaranteed money-saver. Here are some of the key reasons why:

Your credit score may not unlock the rate you need

Personal loans have one of the widest APR ranges of any loan product available — currently between about 6.20% and 35.99%. However, the rates at the low end of that spectrum are reserved for borrowers with good to excellent credit. For everyone else, the math can get uncomfortable fast. And, borrowers who are already paying about 22% on their credit cards will find that a personal loan at 25% or higher isn't a solution — it's a step backward.

Find out how to start tackling your high-rate debt for less today.

Origination fees can silently erode your savings

Loan origination fees can blunt the benefit of consolidating before you make your first payment, even when you qualify for a rate that's several points below what your cards are charging. Some lenders charge origination fees, which are either deducted from your loan funds or rolled into your balance. For example, a 5% origination fee on a $15,000 loan adds $750 in upfront costs. Depending on the rate difference and the loan term, that fee alone can eliminate a meaningful chunk (or all) of the savings you were counting on.

A longer loan term can mean more total interest paid

One of the less obvious ways debt consolidation can cost you more is through term extension. Stretching out your repayment period lowers your monthly payment, which can feel like relief in the short term. But a lower monthly payment isn't the same thing as a lower total cost. If you have $11,000 in credit card debt at 22% APR and are making minimum payments, it could take over a decade to pay it off and cost you significantly in interest. Moving those balances to a five-year personal loan at a rate that's only marginally better, though, can still result in far more total interest paid than shifting to an aggressive payoff strategy on your existing cards.

What strategies could save you more money now?

If consolidation doesn't seem like the best fit for your situation, there are other potential solutions worth weighing instead. For example, balance transfers remain one of the more powerful tools available to borrowers with solid credit. Many issuers are offering promotional 0% APR periods of 12 to 21 months on balance transfer cards, which means every payment you make during that window goes directly to principal — not interest.

However, the typical balance transfer fee runs 3% to 5% of the amount transferred, so you'll want to do the math before deciding. Still, the balance transfer fee is a fixed, one-time cost rather than a compounding one, and borrowers who can realistically pay down the bulk of their balance within the promotional window can save dramatically compared to a consolidation loan or keeping the balance on their credit cards.

Credit counseling agencies can also try to negotiate your interest rates down to 8% to 10% or lower through debt management while consolidating your payments into a single monthly obligation — and they can do so without requiring you to take on new credit. There's no hard credit inquiry, no origination fee and no new borrowing necessary. The trade-off to debt management is that the enrolled accounts are typically closed, which can temporarily damage your credit. Still, for borrowers who are struggling to make progress on high-rate balances, the debt management math often favors this route.

The bottom line

Debt consolidation can be a genuinely useful tool, but only when the numbers actually work in your favor. In the current environment, borrowers without excellent credit, or those facing loans with steep origination fees or long repayment terms, may find that consolidation produces far less savings than expected, or none at all. Before applying, be sure to do the math using the rate you're likely to qualify for, any fees attached, the total interest over the loan's life and how it compares to your current trajectory. The answer might change your approach entirely.