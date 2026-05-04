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Before you start the debt consolidation process, make sure you know what you're getting into right now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

High credit card debt has become a defining hallmark of the current economic landscape. The total credit card debt nationwide is currently sitting at over $1.23 trillion, the latest record high, and at today's rates, the average cardholder is carrying a balance that costs them significantly more than it did just a few years ago. As a result, a substantial portion of every minimum credit card payment goes straight to covering the interest charges rather than reducing the principal balance. And when you add in the other ongoing economic hurdles, like rising inflation and a tough job market, it's easy to see why paying off debt is becoming more difficult for borrowers.

That's where the idea of debt consolidation, which involves rolling multiple high-rate balances into a single, lower-rate loan, comes in. This approach to debt has long been positioned as a straightforward fix for the financial drag that comes from carrying high-rate revolving debt, and the appeal is clear. You replace several expensive debts with one predictable monthly payment at a better rate and watch your payoff costs and timeline shrink. But whether debt consolidation actually works in your favor depends on multiple factors, including the consolidation product you use and the credit score you bring to the table.

Personal loans are one of the most widely used options, as average rates on them are generally meaningfully lower than what credit cards charge. That gap sounds compelling, but "compelling" and "right for you" aren't always the same thing, so there are a few critical factors to consider before taking this route in today's climate.

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Is now a good time to take out a personal loan for debt consolidation?

When it comes to whether this is a good time to take out a personal loan for debt consolidation, there's no universal answer that fits for every borrower. In today's high-rate borrowing environment, though, there are clear scenarios where a personal loan for debt consolidation could make sense.

For starters, the gap between credit card rates and personal loan rates is significant right now. With average credit card APRs above 21% and personal loans closer to 12%, borrowers who qualify for lower personal loan rates could cut their interest costs nearly in half. That difference can translate into substantial savings over time, especially for those carrying large balances.

Another advantage is predictability. Personal loans typically come with fixed interest rates and set repayment terms, which means monthly payments remain consistent over time. That structure can make budgeting easier and provide a clearer timeline for becoming debt-free compared to paying just the minimum on a revolving credit card balance, which can stretch the repayment process out for years or even decades.

Consolidation can also help simplify your finances. Managing multiple credit cards with different due dates and rates can increase the risk of missed payments, but rolling those balances into one loan can reduce that complexity, helping you stay organized and potentially protect your credit.

That said, the qualification process can complicate things. After all, the most competitive personal loan rates are generally reserved for borrowers with strong credit profiles, so if you have a lower credit score, you may not receive offers that are significantly better than your current credit card rates. And, in some cases, the personal loan rate could even be higher, negating the main benefit of consolidation.

Fees are another consideration. Some personal loans come with origination fees, which can offset part of the interest savings, so you'll need to keep an eye out for these or other fees tied to the loans you're considering, as they could eat into the savings and make consolidation a less-than-ideal option.

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What other options could help me save more money now?

A personal loan isn't the only tool worth considering right now. Depending on your credit profile and the size of your debt, one of the following alternatives may be a better fit — or even a useful complement:

The bottom line

With credit card rates sitting above 21% and average personal loan rates near 12%, the interest rate math currently favors consolidation for borrowers who qualify for competitive offers. But the best strategy for getting rid of debt ultimately depends on your credit score, your total debt load and whether you can avoid accumulating new balances after consolidating. Comparing options before committing to any one path is the most reliable way to make sure your plan actually moves you forward in your goals.