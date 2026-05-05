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The idea of debt consolidation sounds straightforward, but the actual cost can vary more than you might expect. Muhammad Aqib/Getty Images

There's no question that today's economic landscape is making it tough for borrowers to keep up with, much less get ahead of, their debt. Not only are credit card balances climbing, but credit card rates have remained elevated over the last few years, too. And, that's occurring as other issues, like rising inflation and a declining job market, are taking a big toll on people's finances. In turn, more borrowers are looking for ways to reorganize what they owe, not just to lower costs, but to make the repayment process more predictable, which has led to a renewed interest in debt consolidation.

But while the idea of combining multiple credit card balances into one fixed-rate loan with a predictable monthly payment sounds straightforward, the actual cost can vary more than borrowers may expect. There are different approaches to take, but if you go the personal loan route, rates can differ widely across lenders and borrower profiles. And, the loan term you choose can also shift your monthly obligation by hundreds of dollars in either direction. So, what may look affordable could carry a higher long-term price tag — or vice versa.

That's why it's important to break down what a typical consolidation loan might really cost right now. Looking at a $20,000 debt consolidation loan — a common amount for borrowers with high-rate balances — can help illustrate how today's rates translate into monthly payments before moving forward.

Find out how to get help with your unaffordable high-rate debt today.

What would a $20,000 debt consolidation loan cost monthly at today's rates?

The average personal loan rate currently sits at 12.27%, but it's important to note that this is just the average. In the current borrowing landscape, it's possible to see rates range from about 6.20% to 35.99%, depending on factors like your creditworthiness and your debt-to-income ratio. In other words, the cost of your monthly payments could vary a lot depending on what rate you qualify for.

To estimate monthly payments, we'll use that range and the common repayment terms. Most personal loan terms fall between two and five years, so the examples below use 3-year and 5-year terms for comparison. Here's what your monthly debt consolidation loan payments could look like if you borrow $20,000 at today's rates:

Monthly payments at the average rate of 12.27%

A $20,000 loan with a 3-year term at 12.27%: Monthly payments of $666.87

Monthly payments of $666.87 A $20,000 loan with a 5-year term at 12.27%: Monthly payments of $447.62

This average personal loan rate represents a middle-ground scenario for borrowers with good credit. Extending the loan term lowers the monthly payment, but it's worth noting that it also increases the total interest paid, as you're paying for interest charges over a longer period.

Learn what debt relief options you could qualify for now.

Monthly payments at the lowest available rate of 6.20%

A $20,000 loan with a 3-year term at 6.20%: Monthly payments of $610.25

Monthly payments of $610.25 A $20,000 loan with a 5-year term at 6.20%: Monthly payments of $388.52

At 6.20%, borrowers are getting one of the lowest personal loan rates available right now, which is typically reserved for those with excellent credit. While the monthly difference may seem modest between these payments and the ones at over 12%, the long-term savings can be meaningful.

Monthly payments at a higher rate of 18%

A $20,000 loan with a 3-year term at 18%: Monthly payments of $723.05

Monthly payments of $723.05 A $20,000 loan with a 5-year term at 18%: Monthly payments of $507.87

For borrowers with fair credit who are taking out debt consolidation loans at 18%, the monthly payments climb quickly compared to lower-rate options — and so does the total cost over time.

Monthly payments at a very high rate of 25%

A $20,000 loan with a 3-year term at 25%: Monthly payments of $795.20

Monthly payments of $795.20 A $20,000 loan with a 5-year term at 25%: Monthly payments of $587.03

At a rate of 25%, the debt consolidation loan may not provide much benefit compared to credit card debt, especially once fees are included.

How to decide if debt consolidation is the right move now

When you're deciding whether debt consolidation is the right route to take to tackle your debt, the most important question generally isn't whether you can qualify for a consolidation loan. It's whether the rate you qualify for is actually lower than what you're paying now. If you're carrying balances on cards charging 22% or more, even the average personal loan rate represents meaningful savings. But if your credit profile places you in the 20%-plus personal loan tier, the math may not work in your favor.

So, start by getting prequalified with multiple lenders. Many will allow you to check estimated rates with only a soft credit pull, which won't affect your credit score. Compare those offers against your current credit card balances, rates and minimum payments to determine whether consolidation would actually lower your monthly outlay and reduce your total interest burden.

You should also consider the loan term carefully. A longer repayment window lowers your monthly payment but increases the total cost of borrowing. If cash flow is tight, a 60-month term may feel manageable, but if you can absorb a slightly higher monthly payment, a 36-month term will save you considerably more over time.

The bottom line

A $20,000 debt consolidation loan can cost anywhere from about $388 to nearly $800 per month, depending on your rate and loan term — and total interest costs can vary dramatically based on the rate you lock in. The case for consolidation is strongest, though, when you can qualify for a rate meaningfully below what your current debt is charging you. So, check your options with several lenders, run the numbers against your existing balances and make sure the new loan genuinely improves your financial position before signing.