If you're struggling with high amounts of debt and are unable to get the issue under control, the promises made by debt management companies — items like "reduce your payments," "consolidate your debt" and "become debt-free faster" — can sound like a solution. And, in many cases, the benefits offered by a debt management program, like consolidating multiple debts into one manageable monthly payment with reduced interest rates and fees, do provide financial relief and a structured path to becoming debt-free.

But beneath the surface of these programs lies a complex landscape that isn't always as straightforward as the advertisements suggest. While debt management can be beneficial for certain people, there are also significant considerations and potential pitfalls that don't make it into the marketing materials. So, the decision to enroll in this type of program represents a consequential financial choice, one that can have long-term implications for your credit score, financial flexibility and overall economic health.

That's why, before signing the paperwork, it's crucial to understand not just the potential benefits, but also the limitations and risks associated with debt management programs.

6 debt management risks to know before enrolling

If you're trying to find a way out of debt it's important to consider the following before you enroll in a debt management program:

These programs may not provide enough debt relief. Unlike debt settlement, which may negotiate lower balances, debt management plans generally only work to reduce your interest rates and consolidate payments. So, if you owe a substantial amount, the relief provided may not be enough to make a significant difference in your financial situation.

Debt management comes with a lengthy time commitment. Many debt management plans require three to five years to complete. During this period, you'll likely need to avoid taking on any new credit, which can be restrictive if emergencies arise. And, if you fail to make payments, you risk getting dropped from the program, losing any benefits negotiated by the credit counseling agency and possibly ending up in a worse financial position than before.

There are potential credit score impacts. Although enrolling in a debt management plan doesn't directly lower your credit score, it may have an indirect impact via a notation on your credit report that indicates you're enrolled in a debt management plan. That, in turn, may temporarily lower your score and make new credit harder to obtain. Plus, the credit card accounts that are enrolled in the program are often closed, reducing your available credit and potentially lowering your score.

This type of debt relief comes with additional costs and fees. Debt management programs are typically offered through nonprofit credit counseling agencies — but they aren't free. While these agencies tend to charge lower fees than for-profit companies, there are still setup and monthly maintenance fees involved. If you're already struggling financially, these additional costs may make it harder to stay afloat.

Not all creditors participate. While many major creditors work with debt management programs, not all do. Some lenders refuse to negotiate with credit counseling agencies, which means you could still be stuck with high rates and unaffordable payments on certain accounts.

There's a potential for scams. The debt relief industry has unfortunately seen its share of questionable operators, so you'll need to keep an eye out for those issues, too. For example, some companies charge excessive fees, make unrealistic promises or fail to deliver any meaningful debt relief. As a result, it's crucial to choose a reputable credit counseling agency that is accredited and has a track record of success.

What other debt relief strategies should I consider?

If a debt management program doesn't seem like the right fit, there are several other strategies to explore, including:

The bottom line

Debt management programs can be a helpful tool for those looking to simplify their payments and reduce interest rates, but they aren't a magic solution, and you should carefully weigh all of your options to determine what's best for your financial situation. If you do decide to proceed with a debt management program, be sure to work with a reputable credit counseling agency that can help you assess your options and set you on the right path toward financial freedom. Taking the time to make an informed decision now can save you from big financial headaches down the road.