Student registration and financial aid tools managed by the College Board, a not-for-profit organization managing the SATs, ACT, APs and financial aid for millions of students, were hit by a cyberattack during the final weeks of college application season.

"Our preliminary assessment is that this activity involved sophisticated AI tools that have recently been leveraged to gain access to the systems of other major institutions worldwide," the company said in a statement Friday.

The College Board said the organization has determined "the activity involved access to the systems students and professionals use to create new College Board accounts and to submit CSS Profile applications for financial aid."

The organization, which reaches more than 7 million students worldwide per year, said, for now, new College Board accounts cannot be created.

The CSS Profile, an online application used by colleges and scholarship programs to award non-federal institutional aid, is also temporarily unavailable, the College Board said.

A spokesperson for the College Board told CBS News the company is still in the forensic investigation stage and the subset of users impacted is small.

"We will let users know when these services can be safely restored," the statement said.

College application season roughly runs through Jan. 1st. During the 2025-2026 college application season, prospective students submitted around 9.5 million applications.

Several high-profile institutions, including federal U.S. government agencies, have been hit by cyberattacks in recent weeks.

Sources reported Friday that the U.S. Air Force had a data breach on its flagship cloud computing platform. The CIA, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Security Agency also reported a series of breaches and outages this month. It is not yet clear how these breaches were organized, but some U.S. officials pointed to the growing role of AI in uncovering critical security vulnerabilities.