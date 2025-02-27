Woman accused of testing cocaine quality for Mexico cartel faces charges in U.S.

A 60-year-old woman from Mexico who was allegedly responsible for the quality control testing of cocaine that was destined for the United States has been arraigned before a judge in Georgia on federal charges, according to authorities.

Irma Elvira Cruz, who is also known as "Huzipol" and "Madre," was extradited from Mexico to face the charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Georgia, said in a news release Tuesday.

Cruz was allegedly responsible for testing the quality of "a large shipment of cocaine" that was headed for Atlanta. She also allegedly conspired with people in Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala "and elsewhere" to coordinate the transportation of cocaine from Colombia for distribution in the U.S. and Mexico, the news release said.

Citing acting U.S. Attorney Moultrie, Jr., as well as charges and other information presented in court, the news release said Cruz was identified as an associate of a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization that between 2013 and 2016, imported large quantities of cocaine from Colombia into the U.S. through Mexico.

In Sept. 2015, Cruz allegedly traveled to the organization's stash house in Costa Rica to test the purity of cocaine that was bound for Atlanta. Costa Rican officials stopped vehicles driven by Cruz's alleged associates. They seized about 220 pounds of cocaine and another 487 pounds from the stash house, the news release said.

Cruz was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 14, 2017. She was extradited to the United States and was arraigned before a federal judge. Cruz faces federal charges of Conspiracy to Unlawfully Import Cocaine into the United States and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. The Department of Justice did not indicate a possible sentence for the charges.

"Cruz allegedly played a critical role in the trafficking of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the United States," said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. "Cruz's extradition from Mexico is an important step in holding her accountable for her alleged role in bringing dangerous drugs into the United States and into our local communities. We thank our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners for their work in this investigation and our international partners for their cooperation in helping us bring Cruz to justice."