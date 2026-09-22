"Looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular charged with rape in Massachusetts

"Looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular has been charged with rape in Massachusetts, according to online court records. He denies the allegations.

The online personality, whose real name is Braden Peters, is charged with one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and one count of procuring liquor for someone under 21 years old, according to Massachusetts court records reviewed by CBS News.

The alleged offenses occurred on May 23, 2025, and the charges were filed on Sept. 8, 2026, according to the records. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14, with Chatham, Massachusetts listed as the jurisdiction.

The rape and drugging charges are felonies, while the charge of procuring liquor is a misdemeanor. More details about the allegations were not immediately available. The allegations were first reported by The Bulwark on Monday.

A spokesperson for Peters called the criminal charges "bogus" and said they stem from a civil suit he has refused to settle after the accuser later added allegations of sexual abuse. The spokesperson said Peters' team learned about the charges from a reporter on Monday, and said that Peters has yet to be served with an arrest warrant.

In April, 18-year-old content creator Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza filed a lawsuit in Florida's Miami-Dade County alleging Peters injected her with an unapproved substance during a livestream without her consent and exploited her image for profit, as CBS News Miami reported. In the complaint, Mendoza alleged that Peters injected her face with an unapproved fat-dissolving substance without her consent. She also alleged that Peters suggested the mixture contained methamphetamine.

The lawsuit also alleges nonconsensual sexual encounters at Peters' family home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Mendoza said she was intoxicated during those encounters. The four-count civil complaint includes allegations of battery, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and unauthorized use of name and likeness.

The latest court documents do not say if Mendoza is the alleged victim in the criminal case. In statements on X denying the charges, Peters reposted multiple images and videos showing Mendoza or digital interactions with her.

Peters, who is known for using extreme methods to change his physical appearance, has faced other legal troubles in recent months.

He was arrested in Florida in March 2026 on a battery charge stemming from an incident there in February. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it conducted a battery investigation involving two women at an Airbnb that Peters rented in Kissimmee. The sheriff's office said it determined Peters had instigated a fight between the two women and posted it on social media to exploit them. He was bonded out of jail.

In May, Peters and another online influencer pled no contest in connection with the apparent shooting of an alligator in the Everglades in March. They were sentenced to six months of probation and ordered to complete 20 hours of community service that cannot be streamed or monetized, take a firearm safety course, and complete a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wildlife safety course, CBS News Miami reported.

Peters also was hospitalized in April after appearing to suffer an overdose while livestreaming.