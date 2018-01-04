Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga among Grammy Awards performers

NEW YORK — Performers for this year's Grammy Awards will include Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town and Pink. The 60th Grammy Awards will also feature Broadway musical tributes by Patti LuPone and Ben Platt in honor of the show's return to New York City.

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced the first round of performers for the awards show, which will take place on January 28 at Madison Square Garden.

Gambino will make his Grammy stage debut after being nominated for five awards, including album of the year and record of the year.

LuPone will reprise her 1981 Grammy performance of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," while Platt, who is nominated for his work on the musical album "Dear Evan Hansen," will perform a classic from "West Side Story" as part of a tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

This year, Jay-Z led the nominations with eight nods, one year after his wife, Beyoncé, received nine Grammy nominations. Also dominating this year's biggest awards categories are Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars. Approximately 13,000 members voted on more than 22,000 recordings submitted this year.

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.