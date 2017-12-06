2018 Grammy Music Educator Award finalists revealed

Only on "CBS This Morning," we revealed the finalists for the 2018 Grammy Music Educator Award. The honor is presented by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum. Music teachers were picked from more than 2,300 nominees at public and private schools across the country for their significant and lasting contribution to their field.

Nine finalists and their schools will each receive a grant of a $1,000 but the winner and their school each get $10,000, and will be celebrated at Grammy Week in New York. You can catch the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28, on CBS.

These are the 2018 finalists:

Pamela Andrews, Station Camp Elementary School - Gallatin, Tennessee

Victor de los Santos, Santa Ana High School - Santa Ana, California

Michelle Droe, Lincoln Elementary - Cedar Falls, Iowa

Curtis Gaesser, Folsom High School - Folsom, California

Ralph Jackson, Bridle Path Elementary School - Lansdale, Pennsylvania

Brandi Jason, Liberty High School - Eldersburg, Maryland

Chris Maunu, Arvada West High School - Arvada, Colorado

Darren McCoy, Oak Harbor High School - Oak Harbor, Washington

Melissa Salguero, P.S. 48 Joseph R. Drake - Bronx, New York

Vicky Stockton, New York State School for the Deaf - Rome, New York