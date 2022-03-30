CDC drops its recommendation against cruise ship travel

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday dropped its travel advisory that warned Americans against boarding cruise ships in a move that could help the cruise line industry recover from billion dollars in losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC first cautioned Americans to stay off cruise ships in 2020 during the height of the health crisis. The health agency said last year that close quarters on ships could allow COVID-19 to spread rapidly, raising the risk of passengers and crew getting infected. As the COVID-19 Omicron variant started spreading across the U.S. last year, the CDC urged Americans to avoid cruise travel.

"While cruising will always pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission, travelers will make their own risk assessment when choosing to travel on a cruise ship, much like they do in all other travel settings," the CDC said in a statement.

Industry group Cruise Lines International Association said the CDC's move "recognizes the effective public health measures in place on cruise ships and begins to level the playing field, between cruise and similarly situated venues on land, for the first time since March 2020."

This is a developing story.