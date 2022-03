As highly transmissible Omicron subvariant spreads, what do Americans need to know? The World Health Organization said the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as BA.2 is continuing to fuel a rise in COVID-19 cases in 18 European countries. Dr. Tom Frieden, a former CDC director and the president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, explained to CBS News how concerned the U.S. should be about a new wave.