Who should get a second COVID-19 booster shot The FDA and CDC have authorized a second COVID-19 booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people 50 and older and those 12 and older who are immunocompromised. Officials say a second booster could help keep people out of the hospital if they contract the virus. Dr. Alonzo Plough, chief science officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with more on who should consider getting the additional dose.