Debt settlement is an alternative to bankruptcy, but is that route feasible for a high credit card balance? Pla2na/Getty Images

Credit card debt has become a major issue nationwide, with borrowers currently owing a collective $1.26 trillion on their credit cards. That alone is a troubling statistic, but what borrowers don't initially realize is that making regular monthly payments on this type of debt doesn't always translate into meaningful progress on their balance. The interest charges alone can consume a sizable share of the monthly credit card payments, especially now that card rates are averaging over 22%.

And as the interest charges compound and the balances grow, more of the monthly budget has to be directed toward the debt. Over time, that can turn a difficult repayment situation into one that no longer seems workable — at least not without a major change in strategy. And that problem becomes considerably more complicated when you're staring down a balance as large as $50,000. At that level, paying more each month may not be realistic, particularly now that budgets are facing real and continued pressure from elevated costs.

When that happens, bankruptcy may start to enter the conversation. Still, filing for bankruptcy is a significant financial decision, and settling the debt for less than the full balance is often suggested as an alternative. But is that route even feasible for that high of a credit card balance? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can you settle $50,000 in credit card debt without filing bankruptcy?

Yes, it may be possible to settle $50,000 in credit card debt without filing for bankruptcy, but whether you can do so depends largely on your financial situation and your creditors' willingness to negotiate. With debt settlement, the goal is to convince your creditors to accept less than the full balances owed, either through negotiations you handle yourself or with the help of a debt relief company.

For example, if you owe $50,000 across several credit cards, successful settlements could potentially reduce the total amount you have to repay by thousands of dollars, or even tens of thousands of dollars, with most settlements reducing the balance by between 30% and 50% on average. However, there's no standard percentage that creditors are required to forgive, and each account generally has to be negotiated separately. In turn, one creditor could agree to substantially reduce your balance while another could refuse to settle at all.

Your chances of reaching a settlement agreement may also depend on the circumstances surrounding the debt. Creditors typically have less incentive to settle accounts that are current because they're still receiving the required payments. Settlement tends to become a more viable option when you're experiencing a significant financial hardship, have fallen behind on payments and are unlikely to be able to repay the balances in full.

Having access to enough money to fund the settlement offers is another important part of the equation. Some creditors may want an agreed-upon amount paid in a lump sum, while others may allow the settlement to be paid over several installments. That can make settlement difficult if you're struggling financially but don't have enough cash available — or enough room in your budget — to satisfy the agreements you reach.

And, it's worth noting that settling $50,000 in credit card debt comes with consequences that need to be factored into the final decision. Falling behind while pursuing settlement can damage your credit. Interest and fees may also continue accumulating during the settlement negotiations, and creditors could pursue collection efforts or lawsuits before an agreement is reached. Any portion of the debt that's ultimately forgiven could also be considered taxable income.

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What else does it take to settle $50,000 in credit card debt?

Being eligible for debt settlement and actually having the resources to complete the process are two different things. With $50,000 in credit card debt, the amount of money you can devote to settlement — and how quickly you can make it available — can play a major role in whether this approach is realistic.

That's because creditors typically expect to quickly receive the agreed-upon portion of the balance in exchange for forgiving the remainder. So, even if you're able to negotiate significant reductions, you'll still need to have thousands or potentially tens of thousands of dollars on hand to satisfy the agreements. And if the $50,000 is divided among multiple cards, you'll need to account for settlements with each participating creditor.

You'll also need to account for the cost of professional help if you take that route. Debt relief companies charge fees based on the amount of debt enrolled or the amount saved through settlement, which means resolving $50,000 in debt can come with substantial additional costs. Those fees are separate from the money needed to pay your creditors and should be included when determining whether you can truly afford the program.

The bottom line

Settling $50,000 in credit card debt without bankruptcy may be possible, particularly when financial hardship has made full repayment unrealistic and you have enough money to fund settlement offers. But settlement comes with significant risks, so before choosing a path, compare what you can realistically afford under settlement with what bankruptcy or other debt relief strategies would mean for your finances. With a balance this large, the best option isn't simply the one that avoids bankruptcy — it's the one that provides a realistic path out of the debt without creating another financial problem in the process.