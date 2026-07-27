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Before you pursue debt forgiveness, make sure you understand who has real leverage to settle now. Andrii Dodonov/Getty Images

Household budgets have been under consistent pressure since the start of the year, and for many borrowers, that strain is finally reaching a tipping point. High credit card interest rates are making balances harder to pay down, inflation is still driving up costs and squeezing budgets, and as the extra charges rack up, many borrowers are discovering that making just the minimum payments won't get them much closer to becoming debt-free. They're simply stuck watching the interest charges eat up more of every payment while their balances remain stubbornly high.

That, in turn, is prompting more borrowers to rethink their options. For some borrowers, that means tightening an already lean budget or looking for ways to increase their income. For others, it means exploring whether creditors might be willing to forgive a portion of the full amount owed to resolve the account. While that type of debt forgiveness isn't available simply because a borrower asks for it, there are situations in which lenders may determine that settling a debt for less than the full balance is preferable to collecting nothing at all.

As August approaches, borrowers who fit those circumstances may have an opportunity to take advantage of settling their debts for less. So, who is most likely to qualify for debt forgiveness — and why are creditors more willing to negotiate in those cases?

Find out if you qualify to enroll in a debt forgiveness program now.

Which borrowers could qualify to have their debt forgiven this August?

Not everyone qualifies to settle debt for less than the full balance. Here are the types of borrowers who may have the strongest case for debt forgiveness now:

Borrowers who are experiencing a genuine financial hardship

One of the most common reasons that creditors will agree to forgive a portion of a debt is because the borrower has suffered a significant financial setback. That could include a job loss, reduced work hours, a medical emergency, divorce or another event that has dramatically affected their household income and made it impossible to repay what they owe in full.

So, if you're experiencing a genuine financial hardship and can demonstrate why you're unable to continue making payments under your current agreement, you may qualify for debt forgiveness this August. You can use pay stubs, unemployment records, medical bills or other financial records as proof, but the stronger your documentation is, the easier it may be to show that a settlement is a practical solution for both sides.

Learn more about the debt help you could qualify for today.

Borrowers who have fallen behind on payments

While it's sometimes possible to negotiate a settlement before an account becomes seriously delinquent, creditors are typically more willing to discuss debt forgiveness after several payments have been missed. At that point, the lender may recognize there's an increased risk that the debt won't be repaid in full, meaning that it's generally easier to negotiate a lower lump-sum payment on the account.

That doesn't mean you should intentionally stop paying your bills in hopes of qualifying for debt forgiveness, though. Delinquent accounts can damage your credit score, trigger collection efforts and increase your financial stress. But if you've already fallen behind and don't see a realistic path to catching up, discussing a settlement could be worthwhile before the account progresses further.

Borrowers carrying large unsecured debt balances

Borrowers with substantial unsecured debts — particularly high-rate credit card balances — may also have more room to negotiate than someone with a relatively small balance. Large debts can become increasingly difficult to repay, especially if you're only able to make the minimum payments, which will barely reduce the principal due to compounding interest charges. In these situations, creditors may determine that accepting a reduced lump-sum payment or structured settlement offers a better financial outcome than pursuing collections for years with uncertain results.

Borrowers who can offer a lump-sum payment

Creditors generally prefer receiving a lump-sum settlement now rather than waiting months or years for payments that may not be made. That's why borrowers who can make this type of offer often have stronger negotiating leverage than those who are requesting forgiveness that hinges on a longer-term payment plan.

That money doesn't necessarily have to come from your savings, either. Some borrowers use tax refunds, work bonuses, proceeds from selling unused assets or assistance from family members to fund a settlement. Others explore debt settlement programs through reputable debt relief companies that can help facilitate negotiated settlements over time.

Borrowers who have exhausted other repayment options

Debt forgiveness is generally a solution to consider after other options have been deemed unrealistic. If you've already tried budgeting, inquired about lender hardship programs, weighed your options for balance transfers and debt consolidation or considered other repayment strategies without success and can prove that forgiveness is your only remaining option, creditors may be more receptive to discussing a settlement.

And, showing that you've made a genuine effort to find ways to repay your obligations can strengthen your position during negotiations. It also helps prove to your creditors that debt forgiveness is being used as a last-resort strategy rather than the first option considered, which could help tip the scales in your favor.

The bottom line

Debt forgiveness isn't reserved for one specific type of borrower, but it also isn't available to everyone. Borrowers facing legitimate financial hardship, carrying significant unsecured debt, struggling with delinquent accounts or those who are able to make a settlement offer may have the strongest chance of negotiating a reduced payoff this August.

Before pursuing that path, however, take time to evaluate all of your options, understand the potential tradeoffs and make sure any settlement agreement is documented in writing. For the right borrower, debt forgiveness can provide a path toward regaining financial stability — but it's most effective when approached strategically and with realistic expectations.