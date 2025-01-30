Should I file for bankruptcy or debt relief?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bankruptcy and debt relief are both solid strategies for getting out of debt, but one or the other could make more sense depending on your circumstances.

If you're late on any debt payments, you're likely dealing with creditors who keep calling, interest charges that keep piling up and late fees that continue accruing. In these cases, it's not just getting more expensive to pay off what you owe. It's also getting more stressful to try and navigate paying off your original balance and the extra costs that come with delinquent debt. And, if the issue continues over time, it can feel impossible to get ahead. No matter how hard you try, in these cases, you may be wondering whether it makes sense to file for bankruptcy or explore other debt relief options.

Choosing between bankruptcy and debt relief isn't always an easy decision. Both options can provide financial relief, but they also come with long-term consequences. For example, bankruptcy can offer a fresh start, but it can also impact your ability to get credit, buy a home or even secure employment. Debt relief, on the other hand, might allow you to settle your debts without the legal process of bankruptcy, but it isn't always the right solution.

Before making a choice, it's crucial to understand what each path entails, when it makes sense to file for bankruptcy and when debt relief is the better alternative. Let's break down when each option makes more sense so you can make the most informed decision possible.

When to file for bankruptcy

Bankruptcy is a legal process that helps you eliminate or restructure overwhelming debt. It comes in two primary forms: Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 is a liquidation bankruptcy where certain assets may be sold to pay creditors, and most unsecured debts (like credit card balances and medical bills) are discharged. Chapter 13 is a reorganization bankruptcy that allows you to keep your assets but requires a structured repayment plan over three to five years.

So, when does bankruptcy make sense? Consider filing if:

Your debts are significantly higher than your income, and you have no realistic way to pay them off.

Creditors are suing you

You have little to no disposable income after covering basic living expenses.

Your debts mostly consist of unsecured obligations, like medical bills, personal loans and credit cards

You need immediate relief from collection efforts

However, bankruptcy has serious downsides. A Chapter 7 bankruptcy remains on your credit report for 10 years, while Chapter 13 stays for seven years. This can make it harder to obtain loans, rent an apartment or even find certain jobs. Additionally, not all debts are dischargeable — student loans, child support and most tax debts generally survive bankruptcy.

When to pursue debt relief

Debt relief refers to various strategies that help you reduce, restructure or settle your debts without going through bankruptcy. These methods include debt settlement (also known as debt forgiveness), debt consolidation and credit counseling.

Debt relief may be a good option if:

You have a steady income and can realistically repay a portion of your debt

Your credit score is still relatively intact, and you want to avoid the severe impact of bankruptcy

You owe mostly unsecured debt and believe you can negotiate with creditors

You're open to working with a debt relief or credit counseling company to create a structured repayment plan.

One of the most popular debt relief methods is debt settlement, where you negotiate with creditors to pay less than the full amount owed. While this can reduce your overall debt burden, it typically requires making lump-sum payments and can negatively impact your credit, as settled debts are reported as "paid less than agreed." Another option is debt consolidation, which combines multiple debts into a single loan with a lower interest rate, making payments more manageable.

Debt relief isn't always a quick or easy fix, though. Some programs charge high fees and not all creditors agree to settlement offers. And, if you stop making payments during negotiations, your credit score may take a hit.

The bottom line

Deciding between bankruptcy and debt relief depends on your unique financial situation. If your debt is completely unmanageable and you're facing lawsuits or foreclosure, bankruptcy may be the best way to get a fresh start. However, if you have a stable income and believe you can repay a portion of your debt, debt relief might be a less drastic option with fewer long-term consequences.

Ultimately, the best decision is the one that sets you on a path toward financial stability. Consulting with a debt relief specialist or a bankruptcy attorney can be helpful as you weigh your options and determine the best course of action. No matter which path you choose, though, the goal is to regain control of your finances and move toward a debt-free future.