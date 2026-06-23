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If debt becomes unmanageable, some retirees may weigh options they never expected to consider, like bankruptcy. Sunny/Getty Images

Many older Americans enter their retirement years with the expectation that their financial obligations will become simpler. At that point, mortgage balances are typically lower after years of repayment, work-related commuting costs disappear and the monthly expenses they're facing often become more predictable. But for a growing number of older people, those retirement years are arriving with lingering debt problems attached.

While there are numerous reasons for this trend, rising prices over the last few years have added to the pressure, as those higher expenses can be tough to fit into a fixed budget. In turn, many seniors are now struggling to keep up with their high-rate credit card payments, medical bills and personal loan balances. And as those balances linger, what began as a temporary financial challenge can quickly become a long-term burden.

When debt becomes unmanageable, some retirees start looking at options they never expected to consider, including filing for bankruptcy. Yet many people receiving Social Security benefits aren't sure whether they're eligible to file for this type of relief. So, do Social Security beneficiaries have the option to use bankruptcy protection to wipe the slate clean? That's what we'll explore below.

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Can Social Security recipients file for bankruptcy?

The short answer is yes, Social Security beneficiaries have the option to file for bankruptcy. There is no rule barring Social Security recipients from this type of relief, and there is no age cutoff anywhere in the bankruptcy code. Eligibility depends on your income, debts and assets, not on whether you're collecting retirement, disability or Supplemental Security Income.

In fact, Social Security recipients often have an easier path to Chapter 7 — the version that can wipe out qualifying debt in a matter of months — than working-age filers do. Chapter 7 bankruptcy requires passing a means test that compares your income to your state's median, and Social Security income is generally excluded from that calculation. That exclusion, coupled with the fact that many retirees live on modest fixed incomes, can make it simple for recipients to qualify.

Social Security benefits also stay protected within a bankruptcy filing. Both Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 treat those benefits as exempt, meaning the bankruptcy trustee can't seize them to repay creditors. So, the income retirees depend on remains untouchable throughout the process.

That said, "you can file" isn't the same as "you should." Bankruptcy is most valuable when you have non-exempt assets a creditor could realistically reach, or when collection pressure is actively disrupting your life. If your only income is a protected benefit and you own little that a creditor could legally take, you may already be insulated — and filing could cost more in fees and credit damage than it returns.

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How bankruptcy stacks up against other debt relief options in retirement

With bankruptcy, the automatic stay halts collection calls, lawsuits and garnishment attempts the moment you file, and a discharge erases qualifying debt for good — closing the door on creditor harassment that protected income alone can't stop.

It's not the only route, though, and for many recipients, it isn't the first one worth exploring. Debt settlement, which involves negotiating with creditors to accept less than the full balance, may result in a meaningful reduction instead. And, Social Security recipients hold real leverage in these negotiations precisely because their benefits are hard to garnish. Creditors know that collecting what's owed could be slow and uncertain, which can make them more willing to compromise on a solution.

Enrolling in a debt management program through a credit counseling agency could also be an alternative worth considering. With this approach, the goal is to roll multiple balances into one monthly payment, typically with reduced interest rates and fees. That structure can make obligations manageable without the long-term credit consequences of a bankruptcy filing.

And, there are other potential routes to consider, including debt consolidation, balance transfers or using home equity to pay off what's owed. The right choice ultimately depends on how much you owe, what you own and how aggressively creditors are pursuing you — which is why comparing options before committing matters.

The bottom line

Social Security recipients can file for bankruptcy, and their benefits stay protected if they do. The harder question, though, is whether this approach is the best to pursue. For some, existing protections already provide most of the shelter that bankruptcy would, making settlement, debt management or another relief option the smarter move. For others, particularly those drowning in medical bills or facing relentless collection efforts, the clean break a discharge provides is worth far more than the protection that's failing to bring them peace. If you're unsure which route works best, a bankruptcy attorney, debt relief expert or credit counselor can help you weigh which path actually fits your situation before you commit.