Filing for bankruptcy is a heavy financial decision to weigh, even if you're dealing with a serious amount of debt. And, as a last-resort option, filing for bankruptcy should not be taken lightly, especially considering that it carries both short- and long-term consequences for your finances. Borrowing money gets more difficult, for example, and the credit repercussions can stick with you for years on end.

But while many people associate bankruptcy with financial ruin, the reality is more nuanced. While declaring bankruptcy does come with hefty repercussions, it's also a solution for resolving overwhelming amounts of debt, and it can provide serious relief to those who need it most. Using this tool as an opportunity to regain control of your finances can, in turn, be a smart move, even if recovery requires discipline and patience.

What exactly happens when you file for bankruptcy, though — and how can you determine if it's the right choice for you? Below, we'll detail what to expect during the process.

What happens when you file for bankruptcy?

When you file for bankruptcy, it initiates a legal process aimed at resolving your debts. The first step in that process is deciding which type of bankruptcy to file: Chapter 7 or Chapter 13. Chapter 7 bankruptcy involves liquidating assets to pay off as much debt as possible, with any remaining eligible debts being discharged. Chapter 13, on the other hand, allows you to create a repayment plan to pay off your debts over three to five years while keeping your assets.

Once you file, an automatic stay goes into effect, which is a powerful legal protection that stops creditors from pursuing collection actions against you, including phone calls, wage garnishments and lawsuits. That gives you breathing room to work through the bankruptcy process without constant pressure from creditors.

You'll need to provide detailed financial information, including your income, assets, debts and expenses. A bankruptcy trustee is then assigned to your case, whose role it is to review your financial documents, ensure accuracy and oversee the process.

You will also be required to attend a meeting of creditors, which is the step where the trustee and any creditors who wish to participate can ask you questions about your financial situation. This meeting is typically straightforward, as most creditors do not attend, and the trustee's questions focus on verifying the information you provided in your petition.

In addition to these requirements, you'll also have to complete a debtor education course before your debts can be discharged. This course focuses on financial management and strategies to help you avoid future financial difficulties. Once all requirements are met, the court will issue a discharge order, officially eliminating eligible debts in a Chapter 7 case or completing your repayment plan in a Chapter 13 case.

How to decide if bankruptcy is right for your finances

Whether it makes sense to file for bankruptcy depends on your financial circumstances and long-term goals. One key factor to consider is whether your debts are dischargeable through bankruptcy. Certain debts, like child support, alimony and most student loans, cannot typically be eliminated. If these types of debts make up the majority of what you owe, bankruptcy might not provide the relief you're seeking.

It's also essential to think about the impact of bankruptcy on your credit. Having a bankruptcy on your credit for up to 10 years can make it harder to obtain loans, rent housing or even get certain jobs. If your financial situation is dire, though, the potential benefits of a fresh start may outweigh the drawbacks.

Before filing, it could benefit you to speak with a debt relief expert or bankruptcy attorney. After all, bankruptcy isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, and this type of professional guidance can be invaluable.

The bottom line

Bankruptcy isn't the right choice for everyone, but it can provide crucial relief for those truly struggling with overwhelming debt. While it will impact your finances both over the short- and long-term, many people find that preferable to continuing under the crushing weight of unmanageable debt. And for those facing unmanageable financial burdens, it can be a lifeline that offers relief and the opportunity to rebuild.

If you're considering this route, just make sure to do your homework first so you know what you're getting into as well as the debt relief alternatives that could make sense for you. By fully understanding the process, the potential consequences and the other options you have, you'll be better prepared to make the right choice for your finances.