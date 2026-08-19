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Federal law puts important restrictions on when third-party debt collectors can communicate with borrowers. Getty Images/iStockphoto

With U.S. household debt still elevated and credit card balances totaling $1.26 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, millions of borrowers are not just struggling to make their monthly payments, but are now dealing with past-due balances. After all, it doesn't take much for a high-rate credit card balance to rack up interest, making it tough to keep up as the interest compounds. And once an account moves into collections, attempts to recover the money can be difficult to ignore.

That's especially true when those debt collection attempts follow you to your job. Receiving an unexpected debt collection call during the workday can create more than an awkward interruption. Depending on how the debt collector contacts you, what you've already told them and what your employer allows, it can also raise questions about whether the debt collector has crossed a legal line in their attempts to get paid on the outstanding balance.

And, that's a valid question. Federal law puts important restrictions on how and when third-party debt collectors can communicate with borrowers, after all, including at their workplaces. Those protections aren't always as straightforward as you may expect, though. So, can debt collectors contact you at work or that type of collection attempt off limits?

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Can debt collectors contact you at work? Here's what borrowers should know

In some circumstances, yes, a debt collector can contact you at your workplace. However, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Debt Collection Rule place significant limits on workplace communications. Here are some of the most important protections to understand if you find yourself in this scenario:

You can tell a debt collector that your workplace is off-limits

Debt collectors generally cannot contact you at a time or place they know, or should know, is inconvenient. And if a debt collector knows or has reason to know your employer prohibits personal debt collection communications at work, the debt collector generally can't contact you there.

In other words, you don't necessarily have to wait for repeated workplace calls from a debt collector before speaking up. If your employer doesn't permit personal calls, for example, tell the debt collector. The CFPB specifically notes that telling a debt collector you can't receive personal calls at work can establish that workplace communications aren't permitted.

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Debt collectors generally can't tell your employer about your debt

A workplace call may be permitted in certain cases, but it doesn't give a debt collector free rein to discuss what you owe with your boss, coworkers or human resources department. That's because debt collectors generally can't reveal your debt to third parties.

That said, there are limited circumstances in which a debt collector may contact someone else to obtain "location information," such as your address, phone number or where you work. However, they generally can't tell that person that you owe a debt.

So, a debt collector calling your workplace to locate you is legal. That's different from telling your manager that you have an overdue credit card balance or pressuring your employer to get you to pay, though.

Work email comes with additional protections

Debt collectors also face restrictions when communicating electronically. Under federal rules, debt collectors generally can't send debt collection communications to an email address they know is provided by your employer unless a specific exception applies.

That's particularly important if you use your work email for personal matters. A debt collector may have obtained that email address previously, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's permissible for them to use it to pursue repayment.

Repeated calls can create another problem

Even if a debt collector is otherwise permitted to call, there are still limits on how frequently they can do so. Under the CFPB's Debt Collection Rule, a debt collector is presumed to violate federal law if they place more than seven calls within seven consecutive days about a particular debt, or call within seven days after having a telephone conversation with you about that debt.

Debt collectors also can't repeatedly call with the intent to annoy, abuse or harass you. So, a pattern of disruptive workplace calls could raise multiple legal concerns.

What should you do if debt collection calls are becoming unmanageable?

Setting boundaries on workplace contact can protect your privacy, but it doesn't eliminate the underlying balance, meaning it won't take care of the overarching issue. Telling a debt collector to stop communicating with you doesn't prevent other collection efforts, either, which can potentially include a lawsuit or negative credit reporting when legally permitted.

So, if the debt is legitimate and you can't afford to repay it as agreed, it may make sense to consider your debt relief options rather than focusing solely on stopping the calls.

For example, a creditor or debt collector may be willing to negotiate a payment plan or, in some cases, settle the account for less than the full balance owed. A debt relief company can also help negotiate with creditors on your behalf to settle the debt for a fraction of the balance. But while settling your debt through a debt settlement program can result in saving 30% to 50% on average, it's worth noting that these programs come with fees and can have significant credit and tax consequences.

Other options, such as a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency or a debt consolidation loan, could make sense depending on your credit, income and the status of your accounts. If you're already significantly behind on your debts, however, your available options may be more limited, making it important to compare the costs and risks carefully.

The bottom line

Debt collectors may be able to contact you at work in certain situations, but they don't have unlimited authority to do so. You can tell a debt collector that workplace contact is inconvenient or prohibited, and they generally can't disclose your debt to your employer or coworkers. If the calls continue despite those restrictions, document the communications and consider filing a complaint with the CFPB or speaking with a consumer law attorney. And if the underlying debt is valid but unaffordable, addressing it through an appropriate debt relief strategy could help resolve the bigger problem.