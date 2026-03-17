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While not every unpleasant interaction qualifies as harassment, some debt collector actions clearly cross the line. Hardollin/Getty Images

Over the past few years, high borrowing costs, rising prices on essentials and other economic hurdles have forced many Americans to lean more heavily on their credit cards to cover their expenses. But as interest charges compound at today's rates — which are sitting at over 21%, on average — and the balances grow, more borrowers are finding themselves behind on their payments. And, once an account becomes seriously delinquent, debt collectors tend to enter the picture.

For some borrowers, that contact may start with a single phone call from a debt collector about an unpaid bill. For others, it can quickly escalate into a steady stream of debt collection calls, emails and messages that feel relentless. And, given how thin budgets are already stretched, that kind of added pressure can feel overwhelming — and, in some cases, even intimidating.

Debt collectors do not have unlimited authority in how they pursue unpaid balances, though. While not every unpleasant interaction qualifies as harassment, some actions clearly cross the line. So, what actually qualifies as harassment by a debt collector, and what can be done about the issue? That's what we'll outline below.

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What qualifies as harassment by a debt collector?

While debt collectors can contact borrowers to seek payment, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) clearly defines certain behaviors as harassment. Here are some of the most common examples:

Repeated or excessive phone calls

Debt collectors are allowed to contact you about outstanding debt, but repeatedly calling with the intent to annoy, abuse or harass violates federal law. Calling multiple times in a short period or making repeated calls after you ask them to stop can fall into this category. While there isn't a strict numerical limit on calls, regulators often consider patterns of repeated daily calls to be potentially harassing behavior.

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Contacting you at inappropriate times

Under federal law, debt collectors generally cannot contact you before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m. in your local time zone. Calling outside those hours without permission may qualify as harassment. Debt collectors also cannot contact you at work if they know your employer prohibits those calls.

Using threats or intimidation

Debt collectors cannot threaten you with violence, arrest or legal action that they do not intend to take or legally cannot take. For example, threatening jail time for unpaid debt is generally unlawful because most consumer debts are civil matters, not criminal offenses. Similarly, debt collectors cannot threaten to seize property or garnish your wages unless they actually have the legal authority — typically through a court judgment — to do so.

Using obscene or abusive language

Any use of profanity, insults or abusive language is prohibited under the FDCPA. Debt collectors must maintain professional communication, even if you become frustrated or refuse to pay. If a debt collector begins yelling, insulting or using offensive language toward you during calls, that behavior may qualify as harassment.

Publicly exposing your debt

Debt collectors cannot publicly shame borrowers or disclose debt information to unauthorized third parties. They are generally allowed to contact a third party only to locate you — and even then, they cannot reveal the nature of the debt. Posting about your debt online, sending postcards that reveal the debt or discussing it with family members or coworkers could violate federal law.

Continuing to contact you after written requests

You have the right to request that debt collectors stop contacting you. If you send a written request asking a debt collector to cease communication, they must stop contacting you other than to confirm that communication will end or to notify you of a specific legal action. Ignoring that request may qualify as harassment.

What to do if a debt collector is harassing you

If you believe a debt collector has crossed the line into harassment, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and potentially stop the behavior. To start, document everything. Write down call dates, times and the name of the representative who contacted you. Save voicemails, emails and letters whenever possible. This can become valuable evidence if you decide to file a complaint or pursue legal action.

From there, send a written cease-communication request. Sending this type of formal letter — preferably by certified mail — can immediately limit future contact. If harassment continues, you can file complaints with agencies such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or your state attorney general's office. These complaints can trigger investigations and help regulators track repeat offenders.

If collection activity is ongoing because the underlying debt remains unresolved, though, addressing the debt itself may ultimately provide the most effective relief. There are a few strategies you can consider, including debt settlement programs that negotiate reduced balances with your creditors or debt management plans that restructure your payments while lowering your interest rates and fees.

These approaches can reduce the likelihood of ongoing collection calls while creating a more manageable repayment plan. And, in severe cases, bankruptcy may also be worth considering, although you'll want to weigh the potential downsides, which can be serious.

The bottom line

Debt collectors are allowed to pursue unpaid debts, but federal law draws a clear line between legitimate collection efforts and harassment. Repeated calls intended to annoy, abusive language, threats without legal basis and continued contact after written requests are all potential violations of consumer protection laws. If you're facing aggressive collection tactics, understanding those boundaries is the first step toward regaining control of the situation.