Just the sound of a ringing phone can trigger instant trepidation when you're dealing with calls from debt collectors. Whether it's related to an unexpected medical bill, a credit card balance that got out of hand or an old utility charge, finding yourself on the receiving end of collection attempts is a hassle — one that can take a lot of time and energy to deal with. But here's something many people don't realize when dealing with this issue: Debt collectors must follow strict rules about when and how they can contact you.

These rules, established by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), exist to protect you from harassment while allowing legitimate debt collection efforts to proceed. The law strikes a careful balance between the rights of creditors to try and collect what they're owed and the right of consumers to be treated with respect, even when they're struggling financially.

Understanding your rights regarding debt collection calls is crucial for maintaining control over your financial situation. By knowing exactly when debt collectors can and cannot call you, you'll be in a better position to handle these interactions.

When can a debt collector call you?

The FDCPA sets clear boundaries for when debt collectors can contact you. They can call between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. in your time zone, and this time restriction applies to phone calls, text messages and other forms of communication. While they are legally allowed to contact you multiple times per week, they cannot call repeatedly to harass you.

Debt collectors must also respect your workplace restrictions. If you inform them that you're not allowed to receive calls at work, they must stop calling you there. Similarly, if you have an attorney representing you regarding the debt, the debt collector must communicate with your attorney instead of contacting you directly.

However, there are some limitations on who else they can talk to about your debt. For example, debt collectors can contact other people to find out your address, phone number or where you work, but they cannot discuss your debt with anyone except you, your spouse or your attorney. They're also prohibited from contacting these third parties more than once unless they believe the information provided was incorrect or incomplete.

How to stop debt collectors from calling you

You have the right to stop debt collection calls, and there are several effective ways to do this. The most powerful tool is sending a written request, often called a cease and desist letter, telling the debt collector to stop contacting you. Once they receive this letter, they can only contact you to inform you of specific actions, such as filing a lawsuit or ending collection efforts.

Another approach is to dispute the debt within 30 days of first being contacted. This requires the debt collector to verify the debt before continuing collection efforts. You can also request detailed information about the debt, including the name of the original creditor and the exact amount owed. The debt collector must pause collection activities until they provide this verification.

If you're working with a debt relief company, credit counselor or bankruptcy attorney, be sure to inform the debt collector. In many cases, they'll be required to direct all future communications through your legal representative, giving you breathing room to work on your financial situation.

The bottom line

While debt collectors have a right to call you and use other tools to attempt to collect legitimate debts, you have significant rights under the FDCPA that protect you from harassment and unfair practices. After all, dealing with debt collectors doesn't mean surrendering your right to respectful treatment. By knowing what's allowed under the law and understanding when debt collectors can and cannot contact you, you can handle these situations confidently and work toward resolving your financial challenges.