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The creditor you owe money to isn't necessarily who you'll deal with for the entire debt lifespan. Hanizam/Getty Images

Owing money on an old credit card or personal loan balance is one thing, but getting sued over it is another. After all, a debt-related lawsuit can fundamentally change what happens during the debt collection process. Once a creditor or debt collector obtains a court judgment against you, they may gain access to collection methods that weren't available before the lawsuit, potentially including wage garnishment, a bank account levy or a property lien.

And with household budgets still under pressure from elevated borrowing costs, rising debt levels and years of higher prices, dealing with a judgment over old, unpaid debt can be especially difficult right now. That's because a court judgment from a debt case can remain enforceable for many years in certain cases, giving the creditor or debt collector a much longer window to pursue repayment.

But the company that you owe the money to originally isn't necessarily the company you'll deal with for its entire lifespan. Debts routinely change hands, particularly early in the collections process. Can a debt collector sell a debt-related court judgment to another debt collector, though? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can a debt collector sell a judgment to another debt collector?

The short answer is yes, a debt collector may be able to sell or assign a judgment to another company. When that happens, the company acquiring the judgment generally steps into the previous creditor's position and can continue to pursue the amount that remains unpaid.

The transfer generally doesn't create an entirely new debt during the process, though. Ownership of the existing judgment simply changes hands. In turn, the new owner generally has the ability to use the collection remedies available under the judgment, which can include tools like wage garnishment and bank levies, depending on state law and any applicable court requirements.

There may also be procedural steps involved. For example, an assignment of judgment may need to be documented or filed with the court before the new owner can take certain enforcement actions. The requirements can vary significantly by state, so receiving a collection notice from an unfamiliar company doesn't necessarily tell you everything you need to know about who currently has the right to enforce the judgment.

That's one reason to verify the details before making a payment. And, it's generally relatively simple to do so, because under federal debt collection rules, debt collectors must provide certain validation information when they first communicate with you or shortly afterward.

That information typically includes the debt collector's name, the creditor to whom the debt is currently owed and the amount being collected. If something doesn't match your records — such as the creditor's name or the amount owed — you can request additional information or dispute the debt.

It's also important to check the judgment's status. Court judgments don't remain enforceable indefinitely under every state's laws, and the rules surrounding their lifespan and renewal vary. A sale or reassignment of a debt-related judgment generally shouldn't, by itself, give the new owner a fresh judgment period simply because the debt changed hands.

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Can you settle a debt-related judgment after it's been sold?

A change in ownership can be a good reason to reassess your debt repayment options, particularly if paying the judgment in full isn't realistic. At that point, the new creditor may be willing to discuss a payment plan or a settlement for less than the full balance, although there's no guarantee it will agree to either.

Negotiating a settlement after a judgment has been issued can also be different from settling a debt before a lawsuit. At this stage, the creditor already has access to legal mechanisms to pursue repayment, which can reduce the incentive to accept a substantial discount. Whether there's room to negotiate may depend on factors such as your finances, the size and age of the judgment and how likely it is that the creditor can collect the full amount.

There may be other paths to take, though. For example, a debt relief company may be able to negotiate with a creditor even after a judgment is issued, but it's worth noting that judgments can fall outside the types of debts that some debt relief companies handle. If you're considering this route, be sure to ask whether the debt relief company you're working with negotiates debts that have already resulted in court judgments — and, if so, what fees you'll pay for the service.

And if you're facing an active garnishment, levy or other enforcement action, consider consulting with a consumer law attorney or a debt relief expert for guidance on resolving the situation. The rules surrounding judgments, exemptions and enforcement are heavily dependent on state law, and an attorney or debt expert can help determine which protections or options apply in your situation.

The bottom line

A debt judgment doesn't necessarily stay with the creditor or collector that originally obtained it. It may be sold or assigned, leaving another company with the right to pursue the remaining balance. But a transfer doesn't mean you should automatically pay an unfamiliar collector without verifying its authority, as well as the balance and the status of the judgment. And if the amount is more than you can reasonably afford, options like a settlement, a payment arrangement or another debt relief option may still be worth exploring before additional collection measures create more financial pressure.