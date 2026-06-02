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Creditors often focus on the assets that are easiest to access, but there are also limits to what they can take. Mohd Izzuan/Getty Images

For many borrowers, the most stressful part of falling behind on credit card or personal loan debt isn't the missed payment itself. It's the uncertainty that follows. Collection calls, demand letters and credit score damage can all be difficult to deal with, but those consequences also typically feel manageable compared to what could happen if a creditor takes legal action.

And lately, that's become a growing concern for borrowers, many of whom are already stretched thin by this economic landscape, marked by elevated borrowing costs and persistent inflation pressures. As credit card balances remain high and delinquency rates rise, more lenders and debt buyers are turning to the courts to recover unpaid debts.

For borrowers, that transforms what was once a financial problem into a legal one. Still, a creditor winning a lawsuit doesn't automatically mean they'll be able to seize everything you own. Collection laws vary, and exemptions protect many assets. So, what assets do creditors typically target after winning a debt lawsuit? Below, we'll examine five to know.

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What assets do creditors target after winning a debt lawsuit?

Once a creditor obtains a judgment against you, they may be able to pursue several types of assets to satisfy the debt. The specific options available depend on state law, the type of debt involved and your financial circumstances, but here are the most common assets that debt collectors target:

Bank accounts

One of the most common targets is money held in checking and savings accounts. Through a bank levy, a creditor may be able to freeze a portion of the funds in your account and use those to help satisfy the judgment. However, not all money is fair game.

Certain federal benefits, including Social Security benefits, generally receive protection from creditors when deposited directly into an account. State exemption laws may also protect some funds from seizure. Still, if a creditor knows where you bank and obtains the necessary court authorization, your account balance can become vulnerable.

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Wages

While technically not an asset that's sitting in an account, your future earnings are often one of the first places creditors will look after winning a judgment. This approach, known as wage garnishment, allows a portion of your paycheck to be withheld and sent directly to the creditor.

Federal law limits how much can be garnished from your paycheck for most consumer debts, and some states provide additional protections, too. Still, garnishment can significantly impact your monthly cash flow, making it harder to keep up with rent, utilities and other essential expenses.

Investment accounts

Non-retirement investment accounts may also be at risk if you lose a debt lawsuit. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and brokerage account holdings can potentially be accessed to satisfy a judgment, depending on state laws and account ownership structures. And, because these accounts often contain readily accessible assets, they can be attractive targets for creditors seeking repayment.

Real estate equity

In some cases, creditors may place a lien against real estate you own. While a lien doesn't necessarily force an immediate sale of your home or other property, it can create complications if you attempt to sell or refinance the property later.

That said, many states offer homestead exemptions that protect your home or a certain amount of home equity from creditors. The amount protected varies significantly by state, however, making it important to do your homework and understand your local laws if you're facing a debt-related lawsuit.

Valuable personal property

Depending on the circumstances, your creditors may also have the right to pursue non-exempt personal property. This can include valuable vehicles, collectibles, recreational equipment or other assets with significant resale value. That said, most states protect certain essential property through exemption laws. Everyday household goods, work tools and a primary vehicle may receive partial or full protection up to specified limits.

Which assets are often protected from creditors?

While creditor collection powers can be extensive, they're not unlimited. Assets that frequently receive some level of protection include:

Social Security benefits

Disability benefits

Retirement accounts such as 401(k)s and IRAs (subject to certain limitations)

Veterans benefits

Certain life insurance proceeds

A portion of home equity and personal property, depending on state exemptions

The exact protections available depend on both federal and state law, though.

How to get rid of your debt and avoid garnishment now

If you're already struggling with debt, waiting until a lawsuit is filed can dramatically reduce your options for stopping wage garnishment. Taking action early may help you resolve your debt before a judgment leads to garnishment or asset seizures.

One option is to negotiate directly with creditors to have a portion of your debt forgiven in exchange for a lump-sum settlement on the account. Many lenders would rather recover some portion of the balance than spend time and money pursuing legal action, so reaching out before accounts become seriously delinquent may result in more favorable terms.

Debt consolidation may also help. By combining multiple high-rate debts into a single loan with a lower interest rate, you may be able to simplify repayment and reduce monthly costs. This can be especially helpful if you're juggling multiple credit card balances.

Credit counseling is another option. A credit counseling agency can review your finances, explain available solutions and potentially help establish a structured repayment plan, called a debt management plan, that negotiates lower interest rates and fees on your debt.

The bottom line

After winning a debt lawsuit, creditors often focus on assets that are easiest to access, including bank accounts, wages, investment accounts and, in some cases, real estate equity or valuable personal property. However, numerous federal and state protections exist, and not every asset is available for collection.

If you're struggling with debt, it's important not to ignore the situation. Exploring repayment strategies, consolidation options or other debt relief solutions before legal action occurs may help you avoid garnishment, levies and other costly collection measures while putting you on a path toward financial stability.