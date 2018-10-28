Calendar: Week of October 29

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is National Cat Day, a celebration of felines and a call for their wider adoption.
- National Cat Day (October 29)
Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the notorious Orson Welles "War of the Worlds" radio show about a supposed invasion from Mars.
To listen to Orson Welles' 1938 radio broadcast click on player below:
- Script: Mercury Theatre's "War of the Worlds" (adapted by Howard Koch)
Wednesday is All Hallow's Eve – Halloween – a night for ghosts and goblins and trick-or-treating.
On Thursday, former WNBA president Lisa Borders becomes the first president and CEO of Time's Up, dedicated to ensuring equal employment opportunity and protection for all working women.
- Time's Up
Friday sees the release of the last monthly employment report before the midterm elections.
- Monthly Employment Situation Summary (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
And Saturday is National Sandwich Day, a day for snacking on the food creation generally credited to John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, back in the 1700s.
- National Sandwich Day (November 3)
Perhaps this clip from the Nickelodeon show "Yo Gabba Gabba" will make you want to eat sandwiches?