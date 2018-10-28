Calendar: Week of October 29

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is National Cat Day, a celebration of felines and a call for their wider adoption.





Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the notorious Orson Welles "War of the Worlds" radio show about a supposed invasion from Mars.

To listen to Orson Welles' 1938 radio broadcast click on player below:



Wednesday is All Hallow's Eve – Halloween – a night for ghosts and goblins and trick-or-treating.





On Thursday, former WNBA president Lisa Borders becomes the first president and CEO of Time's Up, dedicated to ensuring equal employment opportunity and protection for all working women.



Friday sees the release of the last monthly employment report before the midterm elections.





And Saturday is National Sandwich Day, a day for snacking on the food creation generally credited to John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, back in the 1700s.

Perhaps this clip from the Nickelodeon show "Yo Gabba Gabba" will make you want to eat sandwiches?