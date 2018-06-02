The Dish: David Cáceres' recipes from La Panadería

Born in Mexico City, David Cáceres' mother was a skilled baker and as children he and his brother would hawk her hot fresh bread on city streets. They eventually took over the business and turned it into one of Mexico's largest baking companies. After a cooking school degree and collaborations with the world's best bakers he and his brother José opened their dream project: San Antonio's La Panaderia.

Here are some of Cáceres' signature recipes:

Chicken Milanesa Salad

Ingredients

2 cups spring mix

2 oz. cooked black beans

¼ cup cucumbers

2 oz. ground queso fresco

2 oz. pickled red onions

Olive oil

10 oz. Chicken Milanesa

1 lb. chicken breast



2 eggs



2 oz. salt



1 oz. ground black pepper



½ oz. powdered garlic



2 cups breadcrumbs



Canola oil



2 oz. Avocado Lime Dressing

8 avocados



3 cups olive oil



½ cup water



1 cup lime juice



½ bunch cilantro



Salt & pepper to taste

Directions for chicken

Mix eggs, salt, pepper and garlic in a bowl until ingredients are incorporated Place breadcrumbs in a separate container. Dunk chicken into egg mixture and then roll the chicken in the breadcrumbs container until the chicken is fully covered, repeat for all chicken Next heat canola oil and deep fry chicken Set chicken aside to rest

Directions for avocado lime dressing

Mix all ingredients in the food processor until fully combined

Mexican Cubana Torta

Ingredients

1 piece of telera, birote or sandwich roll of your choice

4 slices of deli ham

2 slices of bacon, cooked

1 smoked pork sausage link, cooked

5 pickle slices

2 slices of swiss cheese

2 tbsp. Cilantro mayo dressing (mix all ingredients in the food processor until mixture is combined)

1 cup mayonnaise



4 tbsp. cilantro



2 oz. lime juice, or to taste



2 tbsp. Chipotle mustard (mix all ingredients in the food processor until mixture is combined)

1 cup mustard



2 oz. chipotle peppers



Directions

Cut bread in half

Add mayo and mustard to each side Next add ham, pickles, bacon, sausage and swiss cheese (Note: It is important to follow the order for the overall texture of the sandwich) Lay the sandwich open and heat in a convection oven for 2 to 3 minutes until swiss cheese melts

Elote

Ingredients

1 ear of corn

2 oz. mayonnaise

1 tbsp. butter

2 oz. ground queso fresco

1 oz. chili powder

Directions

Grill the corn until it is totally cooked Spread butter and mayonnaise on corn Sprinkle queso fresco and chili powder on top

Avocado Toast

Ingredients

2 slices country bread

2 oz. cherry tomatoes

2 oz. pickled red onions

2 oz. ground queso fresco

8 oz. guacamole (peel avocados and mix in a bowl, season with salt and lime juice)

8 avocados



½ cup lime juice



2 tbsp. salt



Optional: 1 egg

Directions

Toast bread slices Spread guacamole as a base over the toast Add cherry tomatoes and pickled red onions Sprinkle with ground queso fresco Optional: Place a sunny-side up egg on top

Michelada

Ingredients

3 oz. tomato juice

4 dashes tabasco

1 lime

1 tsp. Tajin chili powder

2 pinches of Salt

Dos XX on tap

Celery

Directions