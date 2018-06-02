The Dish: David Cáceres' recipes from La Panadería

Born in Mexico City, David Cáceres' mother was a skilled baker and as children he and his brother would hawk her hot fresh bread on city streets. They eventually took over the business and turned it into one of Mexico's largest baking companies. After a cooking school degree and collaborations with the world's best bakers he and his brother José opened their dream project: San Antonio's La Panaderia.
Here are some of Cáceres' signature recipes:
Chicken Milanesa Salad
Ingredients
2 cups spring mix
2 oz. cooked black beans
¼ cup cucumbers
2 oz. ground queso fresco
2 oz. pickled red onions
Olive oil
10 oz. Chicken Milanesa
- 1 lb. chicken breast
- 2 eggs
- 2 oz. salt
- 1 oz. ground black pepper
- ½ oz. powdered garlic
- 2 cups breadcrumbs
- Canola oil
2 oz. Avocado Lime Dressing
- 8 avocados
- 3 cups olive oil
- ½ cup water
- 1 cup lime juice
- ½ bunch cilantro
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions for chicken
- Mix eggs, salt, pepper and garlic in a bowl until ingredients are incorporated
- Place breadcrumbs in a separate container. Dunk chicken into egg mixture and then roll the chicken in the breadcrumbs container until the chicken is fully covered, repeat for all chicken
- Next heat canola oil and deep fry chicken
- Set chicken aside to rest
Directions for avocado lime dressing
Mix all ingredients in the food processor until fully combined
Mexican Cubana Torta
Ingredients
1 piece of telera, birote or sandwich roll of your choice
4 slices of deli ham
2 slices of bacon, cooked
1 smoked pork sausage link, cooked
5 pickle slices
2 slices of swiss cheese
2 tbsp. Cilantro mayo dressing (mix all ingredients in the food processor until mixture is combined)
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 4 tbsp. cilantro
- 2 oz. lime juice, or to taste
2 tbsp. Chipotle mustard (mix all ingredients in the food processor until mixture is combined)
- 1 cup mustard
- 2 oz. chipotle peppers
Directions
- Cut bread in half
- Add mayo and mustard to each side
- Next add ham, pickles, bacon, sausage and swiss cheese (Note: It is important to follow the order for the overall texture of the sandwich)
- Lay the sandwich open and heat in a convection oven for 2 to 3 minutes until swiss cheese melts
Elote
Ingredients
1 ear of corn
2 oz. mayonnaise
1 tbsp. butter
2 oz. ground queso fresco
1 oz. chili powder
Directions
- Grill the corn until it is totally cooked
- Spread butter and mayonnaise on corn
- Sprinkle queso fresco and chili powder on top
Avocado Toast
Ingredients
2 slices country bread
2 oz. cherry tomatoes
2 oz. pickled red onions
2 oz. ground queso fresco
8 oz. guacamole (peel avocados and mix in a bowl, season with salt and lime juice)
- 8 avocados
- ½ cup lime juice
- 2 tbsp. salt
Optional: 1 egg
Directions
- Toast bread slices
- Spread guacamole as a base over the toast
- Add cherry tomatoes and pickled red onions
- Sprinkle with ground queso fresco
- Optional: Place a sunny-side up egg on top
Michelada
Ingredients
3 oz. tomato juice
4 dashes tabasco
1 lime
1 tsp. Tajin chili powder
2 pinches of Salt
Dos XX on tap
Celery
Directions
- Place celery stick in pint glass, add ice
- Pour tomato juice, tabasco and lime juice into a glass
- Mix in salt and chili powder
- Top with Dos XX
- Stir to mix well
- Garnish with lime wedge