The Dish: David Cáceres' recipes from La Panadería

Born in Mexico City, David Cáceres' mother was a skilled baker and as children he and his brother would hawk her hot fresh bread on city streets. They eventually took over the business and turned it into one of Mexico's largest baking companies. After a cooking school degree and collaborations with the world's best bakers he and his brother José opened their dream project: San Antonio's La Panaderia. 

Here are some of Cáceres' signature recipes: 

Chicken Milanesa Salad

the-dish-david-caceres-chicken-milanesa-salad.jpg

Ingredients

2 cups spring mix

2 oz. cooked black beans

¼ cup cucumbers

2 oz. ground queso fresco

2 oz. pickled red onions

Olive oil

10 oz. Chicken Milanesa

  • 1 lb. chicken breast
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 oz. salt
  • 1 oz. ground black pepper
  • ½ oz. powdered garlic
  • 2 cups breadcrumbs  
  • Canola oil

2 oz. Avocado Lime Dressing

  • 8 avocados
  • 3 cups olive oil
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 cup lime juice
  • ½ bunch cilantro

Salt & pepper to taste 

Directions for chicken

  1. Mix eggs, salt, pepper and garlic in a bowl until ingredients are incorporated
  2. Place breadcrumbs in a separate container. Dunk chicken into egg mixture and then roll the chicken in the breadcrumbs container until the chicken is fully covered, repeat for all chicken  
  3. Next heat canola oil and deep fry chicken
  4. Set chicken aside to rest

Directions for avocado lime dressing

Mix all ingredients in the food processor until fully combined

Mexican Cubana Torta    

the-dish-david-caceres-mexican-cubana-torta-black-bean-soup.jpg

Ingredients

1 piece of telera, birote or sandwich roll of your choice

4 slices of deli ham

2 slices of bacon, cooked

1 smoked pork sausage link, cooked

5 pickle slices

2 slices of swiss cheese

2 tbsp. Cilantro mayo dressing (mix all ingredients in the food processor until mixture is combined)

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 tbsp. cilantro
  • 2 oz. lime juice, or to taste 

2 tbsp. Chipotle mustard (mix all ingredients in the food processor until mixture is combined)

  • 1 cup mustard
  • 2 oz. chipotle peppers

Directions

  1. Cut bread in half
  2. Add mayo and mustard to each side
  3. Next add ham, pickles, bacon, sausage and swiss cheese (Note: It is important to follow the order for the overall texture of the sandwich) 
  4. Lay the sandwich open and heat in a convection oven for 2 to 3 minutes until swiss cheese melts

Elote

the-dish-david-caceres-elote.jpg

Ingredients

1 ear of corn

2 oz. mayonnaise

1 tbsp. butter

2 oz. ground queso fresco

1 oz. chili powder

Directions

  1. Grill the corn until it is totally cooked
  2. Spread butter and mayonnaise on corn
  3. Sprinkle queso fresco and chili powder on top 

Avocado Toast

Ingredients

2 slices country bread

2 oz. cherry tomatoes

2 oz. pickled red onions

2 oz. ground queso fresco

8 oz. guacamole (peel avocados and mix in a bowl, season with salt and lime juice)

  • 8 avocados
  • ½ cup lime juice
  • 2 tbsp. salt

Optional: 1 egg

Directions

  1. Toast bread slices
  2. Spread guacamole as a base over the toast
  3. Add cherry tomatoes and pickled red onions
  4. Sprinkle with ground queso fresco
  5. Optional: Place a sunny-side up egg on top

Michelada

the-dish-david-caceres-michelada-2.jpg

Ingredients

3 oz. tomato juice

4 dashes tabasco

1 lime

1 tsp. Tajin chili powder

2 pinches of Salt

Dos XX on tap

Celery

Directions

  1. Place celery stick in pint glass, add ice
  2. Pour tomato juice, tabasco and lime juice into a glass
  3. Mix in salt and chili powder
  4. Top with Dos XX
  5. Stir to mix well
  6. Garnish with lime wedge 
