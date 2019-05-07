No chance of Triple Crown this year. Country House won't run Preakness Stakes.

Country House — the declared the winner of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday — will not run in the Preakness Stakes, ending any chance this year at another Triple Crown. Assistant trainer Riley Mott confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the horse is no longer being considered to run in the event.

Maximum Security had crossed the finish line first at the world's most famous horse race on Saturday, but his title was taken away after judges determined he'd broken the rules. Country House, a long shot with 65-1 odds, was then declared the winner.

The horse's absence at the Preakness — the first leg of the Triple Crown — means there won't be a third Triple Crown winner in five years. Bob Baffert-trained Justify and American Pharoah have each won it since 2015.

The Daily Racing Form was first to report that Country House was not running in the Preakness, citing trainer Bill Mott, who said the horse developed a cough and was "acting like he's going to get sick." Riley Mott, Bill Mott's son, did not provide details to the AP about any possible illness.

Country Horse is the first Kentucky Derby winner not to enter the Preakness since Grindstone in 1996. Grindstone, who was found to have bone chips in one of his knees, was the first Derby winner to be retired immediately after that race since Bubbling Over in 1926.

Country House joins Maximum Security in skipping the Preakness.

Country House crosses the finish line at the Kentucky Derby on May 4, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Getty

When is the Preakness Stakes?

The 1 3/16-mile Preakness is May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Though shorter than the Kentucky Derby, the race requires a quick turnaround. Maximum Security owner Gary West didn't want to burden his colt with the Triple Crown off the table.

West on Monday appealed the decision to disqualify the horse from the Derby, which was quickly rejected by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission because the stewards' decision isn't subject to appeal.

Country House was 65-1 to win the Derby, the second-longest odds in the 145-year history of the race. It was the first time the horse who crossed the finish line first was not declared the winner.

"I feel terrible that I have to apologize for winning," said trainer Bill Mott. "I'm thrilled with the horse, I'm thrilled with everybody that worked with the horse. They deserved the win."

When is the Belmont Stakes?

The third jewel of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 8.